The real reasons Jack in the Box tacos are so insanely popular

Image: Jack in the Box
Uncovering the twisted mystery behind America's love for Jack in the Box tacos

Sit down, my friends, for I am about to lay on you the first big shocking news story of 2017: Americans Eat 554 Million Jack in the Box Tacos a Year, and No One Knows Why.

The Wall Street Journal begins its expose with a chilling fact. "More than 1,000 times a minute, someone bites into what has been described as a wet envelope of cat food — and keeps eating." Why? And since when has Jack in the Box made tacos? (Since at least the 1980s, apparently.)

"Man I love Jack in the Box tacos!" an unnamed editor told me. I asked her why. "Only time I ate them was in college. I was very intoxicated at the time. So I guess it's the alcohol plus the hot sauce they give you." Oh, so it's the sauce.

But there has to be more, right? What's in them? Shells, "taco meat," cheese, lettuce, sauce ... ??? Jack in the Box doesn't list the ingredients online, but one former employee described how they're made via Reddit.

Comment from discussion Jack in the box tacos.
In case you don't feel like clicking through, basically they deep-fry the taco whole, then open it back up and add shredded lettuce and a slice of American cheese and wait a minute...

So, that's weird. But this is starting to make sense...

Excuse me, but that is still absurdly cheap. Guess what — another clue...

Apparently, you can get them any time of the day or night.

You know what? This is actually not that hard to figure out.

  1. They are fried whole with the meat inside.
  2. They contain a slice of American cheese, which people claim to hate but secretly love.
  3. They are frequently eaten when one is impaired.
  4. They are cheap.
  5. They are available 24 hours a day.

So, there you go. Mystery solved. I hear they're especially good with the ranch dressing Jack in the Box gives out for free.

Image: Inti St Claire/Getty images
