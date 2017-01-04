Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...
These tasty dressings are the reason you're totally eating more vegetables this year
Calling all you New Year's resolution-makers who have pledged to eat more veggies this year. We've got some ideas for you. Or rather, Kim Lyons, former trainer from NBC’s The Biggest Loser and author of Your Body, Your Life, does.
Roast some vegetables and make some super-flavorful dips and dressings to keep in the fridge for when a snack attack hits. Then you can throw together a roasted veggie bowl in a snap. Lyons is sharing three of her favorite dips and sauces with us — she says her son loves making them with her and using them to dip everything from veggies to chicken in them. She uses True Lemon packets but fresh lemon or lime juice will work just as well.