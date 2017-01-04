These tasty dressings are the reason you're totally eating more vegetables this year

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

Image: Mikey Boyle/Unsplash

Calling all you New Year's resolution-makers who have pledged to eat more veggies this year. We've got some ideas for you. Or rather, Kim Lyons, former trainer from NBC’s The Biggest Loser and author of Your Body, Your Life, does.

Roast some vegetables and make some super-flavorful dips and dressings to keep in the fridge for when a snack attack hits. Then you can throw together a roasted veggie bowl in a snap. Lyons is sharing three of her favorite dips and sauces with us — she says her son loves making them with her and using them to dip everything from veggies to chicken in them. She uses True Lemon packets but fresh lemon or lime juice will work just as well.

Coconut-True Lime curry sauce recipe

Ingredients:

1 (13.5 ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk

Juice from 1/4 lime or 1 packet True Lime

1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste

1 teaspoon sugar

4 teaspoons fresh ginger, peeled and minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon fish sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving

Directions:

Bring the ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan and simmer until the sauce thickens slightly, 8 to 9 minutes. Remove from heat.

Image: margouillat photo

Tangy True Lemon-Dijon dressing recipe

Ingredients:

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup chopped red onion

3 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

Juice from 1 lemon or 4 packets True Lemon dissolved in 2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a Mason jar. Cover and shake to mix. Toss with any salad to coat as desired. Refrigerate remaining dressing.

* Makes about 1 cup.

Image: Christian Janss

True Citrus spicy peanut sauce recipe

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons reduced-fat peanut butter (creamy or chunky)

3 teaspoons soy sauce

Juice from 1/4 lime or 1 packet True Lime

1/4 – 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 tablespoons water

Directions:

Mix peanut butter, soy sauce, True Lime and red pepper flakes. Microwave 30 seconds. Stir with a small whisk or fork. Add water to desired consistency.

