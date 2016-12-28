Oh, these ‘Tuxedo’ drinks keep your chocolate cravings classy

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

When the chocolate cravings hit, they can make you feel like an animal. But you can maintain some of your dignity if you indulge those cravings with something from Starbucks' new Tuxedo Collection. Sounds like something you'd pick up from Tom Ford? No worries; these treats are much more affordable and you can bring the kids along with you.

So, here's the scoop on these three handcrafted drinks.

Tuxedo Mocha: Hot espresso over mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce with steamed milk added to create a dark and white swirl. Topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle on one half, for that black and white effect. Oh yes, and don't forget the dark chocolate curls. You can get the Tuxedo Mocha hot or iced.

Tuxedo Hot Chocolate: This is just like the Tuxedo Mocha, only without the espresso, making it friendlier for kids with discerning tastes.

Tuxedo Frappuccino: Mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce are blended with Frappuccino roast coffee, milk and ice. This one gets that same black and white whipped topping along with the dark chocolate swirls.

Here's the thing, though — these drinks are available only through Jan. 1, so don't delay getting fitted for your "tux."