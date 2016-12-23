Starbucks' 10 Days of Holiday Cheer could land you a free Peppermint Mocha

You coffee drinkers must have been very, very good, because Starbucks is gifting its fans free tall espresso drinks starting today, Dec. 23, and running through their 10 Days of Cheer. But before you run to your local Starbucks, here's how it works.
OK, so taking advantage of this free espresso drink giveaway will require a little focus and attention. You can do it!
If that doesn't work for you, you can visit your favorite participating Starbucks to pick up a Cheer Card with a special offer while supplies last. And that will get you offers like 50 percent off a Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew or Holiday Spice Flat White or 50 percent off any lunch item or a free holiday cookie or Cranberry Bliss Bar with the purchase of a handcrafted drink of any size.
