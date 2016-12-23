 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Starbucks wants to gift you a free espresso drink this week

Adriana Velez

by

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

View Profile
Image: Starbucks
Print

Starbucks' 10 Days of Holiday Cheer could land you a free Peppermint Mocha

You coffee drinkers must have been very, very good, because Starbucks is gifting its fans free tall espresso drinks starting today, Dec. 23, and running through their 10 Days of Cheer. But before you run to your local Starbucks, here's how it works.

More: Celeb chefs share the foods they absolutely must have for the holidays each year

  • Throughout the 10 Days of Cheer, there will be Pop Up Cheer Parties happening at 100 Starbucks stores around the country.
  • The locations of these Pop Ups change every day, so be sure to visit starbucks.com/cheer daily to find out when there's one in your city.
  • Once you get to that Pop Up Cheer Party, you can enjoy one free tall (12-ounce) espresso drink of your choice, anything from a mocha to a Flat White to a Chestnut Praline Latte.
  • These Pop Up Cheer Parties happen from 1 to 2 p.m. local time.

OK, so taking advantage of this free espresso drink giveaway will require a little focus and attention. You can do it!

More: Hack your favorite fast foods into respectable holiday dishes

If that doesn't work for you, you can visit your favorite participating Starbucks to pick up a Cheer Card with a special offer while supplies last. And that will get you offers like 50 percent off a Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew or Holiday Spice Flat White or 50 percent off any lunch item or a free holiday cookie or Cranberry Bliss Bar with the purchase of a handcrafted drink of any size.

More: We tasted Starbucks’ newest home coffee system alongside the real deal

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
11 No-Bake Desserts to Make Your Easter a Breeze
21 Cute Cookware Items You Never Knew You Needed
14 Delicious 3-Ingredient Cookie Recipes
14 Nutrient- and Flavor-Packed Recipes to Make While You're Pregnant
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. The Surprising Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Won't Eat Octopus
  2. Nail Salon Charges More for Overweight Customers
  3. How to Connect With Your Teen, Whether You Want to or Not
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started