Starbucks' 10 Days of Holiday Cheer could land you a free Peppermint Mocha

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

Image: Starbucks

Print

You coffee drinkers must have been very, very good, because Starbucks is gifting its fans free tall espresso drinks starting today, Dec. 23, and running through their 10 Days of Cheer. But before you run to your local Starbucks, here's how it works.

More: Celeb chefs share the foods they absolutely must have for the holidays each year

Throughout the 10 Days of Cheer, there will be Pop Up Cheer Parties happening at 100 Starbucks stores around the country.

The locations of these Pop Ups change every day, so be sure to visit starbucks.com/cheer daily to find out when there's one in your city.

Once you get to that Pop Up Cheer Party, you can enjoy one free tall (12-ounce) espresso drink of your choice, anything from a mocha to a Flat White to a Chestnut Praline Latte.

These Pop Up Cheer Parties happen from 1 to 2 p.m. local time.

OK, so taking advantage of this free espresso drink giveaway will require a little focus and attention. You can do it!

More: Hack your favorite fast foods into respectable holiday dishes

If that doesn't work for you, you can visit your favorite participating Starbucks to pick up a Cheer Card with a special offer while supplies last. And that will get you offers like 50 percent off a Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew or Holiday Spice Flat White or 50 percent off any lunch item or a free holiday cookie or Cranberry Bliss Bar with the purchase of a handcrafted drink of any size.

More: We tasted Starbucks’ newest home coffee system alongside the real deal