Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Mini tacos: The MVPs of your next party

by

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
Print

Make these easy bite-size tacos for your party and no one, I mean no one, will be mad

Who doesn't love tacos? Show me a taco and I'll show you my best hell yes smile. They've got the makings of perfect party food. Only one thing could make them better and that's making them mini. Here are some ideas for little bite-size tacos, the easy party app that's going to bring the house down.

More: 20 easy Christmas Eve dishes that make more time for the fun stuff

You can make these with ordinary tortilla chips, but even better would be something like these Tostitos Scoops tortilla chips.

More: Easy appetizers that turn cheap ingredients into fancy food

Mini tacos three ways

Ingredients:

  • Tortilla chips
  • Refried beans
  • Guacamole
  • Sliced back olives
  • Shredded carne asada
  • Mango salsa
  • Cotija cheese
  • Shredded taco-seasoned chicken
  • Diced bell peppers
  • Sour cream
  • Salsa

Combinations:

  • Beans, guacamole, black olives
  • Shredded beef, mango salsa, crumbled Cotija cheese
  • Shredded chicken, diced bell peppers, sour cream

Watch our video to see how it all comes together.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
15-minute New Year's Eve appetizers so you can get this party started
The best store-bought Christmas cookies to pick up at the last minute
No-bake Christmas cookies you can make at the last minute
Brilliant holiday entertaining hacks to keep you sane this Christmas
Related Articles
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!