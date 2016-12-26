Make these easy bite-size tacos for your party and no one, I mean no one, will be mad

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

Who doesn't love tacos? Show me a taco and I'll show you my best hell yes smile. They've got the makings of perfect party food. Only one thing could make them better and that's making them mini. Here are some ideas for little bite-size tacos, the easy party app that's going to bring the house down.

You can make these with ordinary tortilla chips, but even better would be something like these Tostitos Scoops tortilla chips.

Mini tacos three ways

Ingredients:

Tortilla chips

Refried beans

Guacamole

Sliced back olives

Shredded carne asada

Mango salsa

Cotija cheese

Shredded taco-seasoned chicken

Diced bell peppers

Sour cream

Salsa

Combinations:

Beans, guacamole, black olives

Shredded beef, mango salsa, crumbled Cotija cheese

Shredded chicken, diced bell peppers, sour cream

