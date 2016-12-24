Dorie Greenspan's chocolate sables are exactly what 2016 needs

I don't know about you, but this year I've grown a little colder, grown a little sadder, grown a little older... you know how the song goes. Just when we're supposed to be feeling the joy of the season, we face horrific stories of terrorism abroad, civil war in Syria crushing an entire city of people and possibly the deepest, most toxic political divide our nation has ever faced.
It's no wonder we're searching for hope any place we see it. And if I happen to see hope in a cookie, it's for a darn good reason. Baking genius Dorie Greenspan's world peace cookie in her new cookbook, Dorie's Cookies, isn't exactly new. It's been around for a few years. But of all the cookies in her book, I feel like this is the one we need the most right now, and not just because it's a luscious, salty, buttery chocolate sable. We'll let Dorie explain it in her own words.
The original recipe for these cookies was given to me by my friend, Pierre Herme, the wonderful Parisian pastry chef. In the cookies’ first incarnation, they were called "sables chocolats," or chocolate shortbread. In their second, the one in which chopped chocolate was added to the sweet/salty dough, they were dubbed "sables Korova" and were served at the Paris restaurant of the same name. Finally, a neighbor of mine gave them the name they truly deserve: world peace cookies. He was convinced that if everyone in the world could have these cookies, there would be planetary peace. I hope he’s right. What I know for sure is that everyone who has these cookies smiles, and smiles are pretty powerful. — Dorie Greenspan
Yields about 36 cookies
Storing: The dough can be made ahead and either chilled or frozen. In fact, if you’ve frozen the dough, you needn’t defrost it before baking — let it warm just enough so that you can slice the rounds; bake the cookies one minute longer. Packed airtight, baked cookies will keep at room temperature for up to three days; they can be frozen for up to two months.
