Dorie Greenspan's chocolate sables are exactly what 2016 needs

Image: Davide Luciano

I don't know about you, but this year I've grown a little colder, grown a little sadder, grown a little older... you know how the song goes. Just when we're supposed to be feeling the joy of the season, we face horrific stories of terrorism abroad, civil war in Syria crushing an entire city of people and possibly the deepest, most toxic political divide our nation has ever faced.

It's no wonder we're searching for hope any place we see it. And if I happen to see hope in a cookie, it's for a darn good reason. Baking genius Dorie Greenspan's world peace cookie in her new cookbook, Dorie's Cookies, isn't exactly new. It's been around for a few years. But of all the cookies in her book, I feel like this is the one we need the most right now, and not just because it's a luscious, salty, buttery chocolate sable. We'll let Dorie explain it in her own words.

Image: Davide Luciano

World peace cookies recipe

From Dorie's Cookies

The original recipe for these cookies was given to me by my friend, Pierre Herme, the wonderful Parisian pastry chef. In the cookies’ first incarnation, they were called "sables chocolats," or chocolate shortbread. In their second, the one in which chopped chocolate was added to the sweet/salty dough, they were dubbed "sables Korova" and were served at the Paris restaurant of the same name. Finally, a neighbor of mine gave them the name they truly deserve: world peace cookies. He was convinced that if everyone in the world could have these cookies, there would be planetary peace. I hope he’s right. What I know for sure is that everyone who has these cookies smiles, and smiles are pretty powerful. — Dorie Greenspan

Yields about 36 cookies

Ingredients:

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 stick plus 3 tablespoons (11 tablespoons/5-1/2 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup (packed) light brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon fleur de sel or 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

5 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped into chip-size bits, or an equal amount of store-bought chocolate mini-chips

Directions:

Sift the flour, cocoa and baking soda together and keep close at hand. Working in the bowl of a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large bowl with a handheld mixer, beat the butter on medium speed until it is soft and creamy. (If you’d like, you can make the dough by hand using a rubber spatula or wooden spoon.) Add both sugars, the salt and the vanilla extract and beat for 2 minutes more. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the sifted dry ingredients, mixing only until they are incorporated — the dough may look crumbly, but that’s fine. For the best texture, you want to work the dough as little as possible once the flour is added. Toss in the chocolate pieces and mix only to incorporate. Turn the dough out onto a smooth work surface, divide it in half, gather each half together and working with one half at a time, shape the dough into a log that is 1-1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap the logs in plastic wrap and chill for at least 3 hours or for up to 3 days. When you're ready to bake, center a rack in the oven and preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Have two lined baking sheets at hand. Working with a sharp thin-bladed knife, slice rounds that are 1/2-inch thick. (The rounds often crack as you’re cutting them — don’t be concerned, just squeeze the bits back onto the cookie.) Arrange the rounds on the baking sheets leaving about 1 inch of spread space between each round and slide one of the sheets into the oven. Bake the cookies for 12 minutes — they won’t look done, nor will they be firm, but that’s just the way they should be. Transfer the baking sheet to a cooling rack and let the cookies rest until they are only just warm, at which point you can serve them or let them reach room temperature. Repeat with the second sheet of cookies.

Storing: The dough can be made ahead and either chilled or frozen. In fact, if you’ve frozen the dough, you needn’t defrost it before baking — let it warm just enough so that you can slice the rounds; bake the cookies one minute longer. Packed airtight, baked cookies will keep at room temperature for up to three days; they can be frozen for up to two months.

