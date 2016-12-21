If you love yourself, you will make these bars ASAP

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

Image: BIRD Bakery

Our imaginary BFF Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, co-owner of Bird Bakery and guest judge on Food Network's Cupcake Wars, is back with another can't-miss dessert: Sea salt peanut butter bars. A fluffy, salty-sweet peanut butter filling covers a peanut butter cookie crust, and then a chocolate layer tops the whole thing. It's a family recipe she likes for the holidays, but we're pretty sure we can come up with an excuse for making these bars any time of the year.

Sea salt peanut butter bars recipe

Ingredients:

For the bar base

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon light brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons high-quality creamy peanut butter

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon high-quality vanilla extract

For the filling 3/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2-1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon heavy cream

For the topping

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

For the bar base

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar together until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add peanut butter and beat until combined. Slowly add eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. On low speed, add the flour mixture, incorporating completely. On a greased 8 x 13-inch sheet pan, evenly press the dough. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool.

For the filling

In the large bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter, powdered sugar, peanut butter, sea salt, vanilla extract and heavy cream until fluffy. Spread the peanut butter filling evenly over the pre-baked bar base.

For the topping

In a small saucepan, over medium heat, melt butter and chocolate together until smooth. Spread evenly over the peanut butter filling using an offset spatula. Let chill. Cut into 3-inch squares.

