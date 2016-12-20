Sections
This crossword puzzle cake is easier to make than to solve

Calling all puzzlers: You're going to love this crossword cake

We made this one just for you puzzle freaks. Check out this crossword cake. It's so simple to make. You just cut out little squares from fondant and then — the coolest part — you can customize the cake by filling in the blanks yourself with an edible marker. Find out how.

More: Write your own message on this notebook paper cake

Crossword puzzle cake recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 (16.5 ounce) box chocolate cake mix
  • 1 (16.5 ounce) box vanilla cake mix
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 (12 ounce) container vanilla frosting
  • Black fondant
  • White fondant
  • Red edible marker

Directions:

  1. Mix each batter up in two separate bowls. (Each box with 3 eggs, 1/2 cup oil and 1 cup water).
  2. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Into the dish, pour both chocolate and vanilla cake batters. Using a knife swirl the two flavors together.
  3. Bake according to the instructions on the box. Let the cake cool completely, then trim to level the top. Frost the top of the cake with vanilla frosting.
  4. Roll out the black fondant and trim to be a 9 x 13-inch rectangle. Place it on top of the frosted cake.
  5. Roll out the white fondant, and using a square cookie cutter, cut out 30 to 35 pieces around 1 x 1-inch square. Place the squares in the shape of your crossword on top of the black fondant by brushing a little water onto the backs of the squares.
  6. Using the edible marker, write a few words into your crossword.

Watch our video to find out how to make this fun cake.

