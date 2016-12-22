Sections
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this gourmet line of treats

Liz Gutman's Liddabit Sweets are changing the way we curb those sugar cravings

After leaving a career in media to work for a pastry chef, Liz Gutman enrolled in the International Culinary Center to follow her passion for sustainable, fresh, high-quality foods and an insatiable sweet tooth. While enrolled at ICC, she met her future business partner, Jen King, and together they launched Liddabit Sweets, a line of candy and desserts made from premium ingredients. These sweets are perfect for those moments when you just need to treat yourself a “liddabit”.

Name: Liz Gutman

Company: Liddabit Sweets

Headquarters: Brooklyn, New York

Year Founded: 2009

Twitter: @LiddabitSweets

Facebook: @LiddabitSweets

Instagram: @liddabitsweets

Website: www.liddabitsweets.com/

