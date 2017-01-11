Sections
The ultimate guide to roasting vegetables the right way every time

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine.

Image: Magone/Getty Images
Print

We have ways of making you love roasted vegetables

Vegetables are anything but boring when you manage to roast them just right. With crispy, golden edges and a caramelized sweetness, they are a true dinnertime savior.

But how long do you roast them? And what makes the difference between soft, caramelized glory and just plain mush? These tips take all the brainwork out of making perfect roasted veggies. Use them along with your favorite recipe for fail-proof veggies every time.

1. Choose the right veggies

Some veggies roast better than others. You want something low-moisture — cucumbers, for instance, don't take quite so well to roasting.

For best results, choose firmer vegetables like potatoes, Brussels sprouts, peppers, onions and carrots.

2. Cut to the right size

Cutting your vegetables to the right size is especially important when you're using more than one type of vegetable.

When mixing harder vegetables like potatoes and carrots with things like Brussels sprouts and onions, you need to be careful.

The longer a veggie takes to cook, the smaller it should be cut. So on a tray of sweet potatoes and bell peppers, the sweet potato cubes should be cut smaller than the peppers. This will ensure that everything cooks through at the same rate.

3. Oil it up

For the best browning (and to make sure your veggies don't stick), be generous with the oil. Extra-virgin olive oil works nicely. Instead of drizzling oil over the veggies like many recipes recommend, try tossing your cut veggies with the oil and your preferred seasonings in a bowl until everything is evenly coated.

4. Preheat your pan

To encourage crispy, golden exteriors, pop your roasting pan into the oven as it heats. The pan will get nice and hot, helping to sear the veggies when you add them to the pan.

5. Leave lots of room

Don't crowd your veggies on the pan. If you do that, they'll release steam as they cook and will get soggy. Instead, leave some room between your veggies so the hot air can circulate around them, ensuring they get crispy and golden on all sides. You can split your veggies between two pans if you need to.

Whether you like them crispy and golden or closer to charred, these tips will help you get your idea of perfect roasted veggies every time.

