 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

These Upgraded Shot Recipes Are Way Classier Than They Were in College

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
Image: Izabela Habur/Getty Images
Print

Even if you don't party anymore, these shot recipes are worth trying

Who has fond memories of partying in their youth? Most of us. Late nights, good friends and many shots. But something strange happens when you get a little older. Whether it's a more demanding job, parenting or just our bodies aging, partying into the morning stops sounding like a blast and more like a flu-like nightmare. Somewhere along the way we start preferring bedtime rituals, a relaxing cup of tea and a good TV show to sky-high bar tabs.

But that doesn't mean special occasions for parties don't come up, and you can't still enjoy a good shot or two, especially if it means chilling at home with your friends while you do it. And if that's the case, you might as well make your own deluxe drinks. It's actually really easy to make your own club-style shooters, and your friends will be duly impressed, especially when they don't have to look at their credit card slip in the morning.

More: Channel Your Inner Don Draper With This Old-Fashioned Cocktail Recipe

Whether you take your shots fruity or prefer something that will put a little hair on your chest, there's a shot here for everyone. Just remember to drink responsibly!

More: The Queen of England Drinks 4 Cocktails a Day, & We Are So Here for It

Even if you don't party anymore, these shot recipes are worth trying

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

A version of this article was originally published in July 2015.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
13 Celebrities Share Their Favorite Holiday Foods & Traditions
10 Macaroni Soup Recipes to Keep You Warm This Winter
10 Holiday Desserts Your Kids Can Totally Help Make
11 Recipes to Feed Large Family Gatherings
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 17 Popular 2017 Baby Names We Never Saw Coming
  2. People With Egg Allergies Can Now Get the Flu Shot
  3. Why Travel Can Be Such a Nightmare for Plus-Size Women
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started