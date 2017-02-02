These taco meat recipes are total #LeftoversGoals

Irina Gonzalez is an NYC-based freelance writer and the recipe developer behind Healthy Latin Food , where she shares her favorite recipes, healthy eating tips and how she's maintaining a 100 pound weight loss. Her work has appeared on La...

Image: Nancy Foster/SheKnows

The worst thing about Tuesday is you still have a long way to go until you hit the weekend. The best thing about Tuesday? Duh, tacos. But it's ridiculous to limit the taco fabulousness to one night, because if you have a little extra taco meat, you can keep the party going all week long.

Even if you have something against leftovers, you'll love these recipes. They aren't just a copy of what you had on night one, but instead turn that taco meat into something totally new. You will not be feeling sick of tacos (as if that could ever happen).

1. Soft tacos with ground beef

Image: Nancy Foster/SheKnows

I started with this delicious recipe for soft tacos with ground beef, but you can re-create your taco night leftovers by adding different spices and toppings.

Originally published April 2015. Updated February 2017.