A low-FODMAP diet can be confusing — these recipes will help you get started

Full-time publicist, part-time writer, and round-the-clock ambassador to wit and humor, Zlata is a Jersey Girl making her way through life in South Florida with her husband, Alex, and their new son, Shane. Zlata’s a self-taught home coo...

Print

By this point we know that the low-FODMAP elimination diet plan works. Not only is it backed by science, but we've witnessed it help people who suffer from intense digestive issues.

The problem with the low-FODMAP is not that it's another passing fad diet. The trouble is low-FODMAP is all kinds of confusing! How the heck are you supposed to know what you can and can not eat? We've got some recipes for you that completely take out all of the guesswork.

What is the low-FODMAP diet?

First developed by researchers at Monash University to control symptoms of IBS, the FODMAP "diet" is not a diet but a lifestyle change that's necessary and beneficial for those who are in excruciating pain on a daily basis. I encourage you to read this article to learn more about FODMAPs to see if this way of life is right for you.

Once you're armed and ready to take on this challenging way of eating (it's not that easy of a transition), you'll scour the internet for recipes that are FODMAP-friendly and maybe join some Facebook groups. There are also lots of FODMAP-friendly recipes available on sites you might already frequent, though they aren't necessarily marketed as such. Here are 21 recipe options for you to get cracking in the kitchen.

1. Salt cod and potato cakes recipe

I love this recipe because it combines your protein with your side dish and tastes better than a crabcake. (Sigh... Remember crabcakes?) Since you're following a low-FODMAP diet, you won't be able to partake in the tartar sauce side, so try some FODMAP-friendly mustard instead.

2. Dilly egg salad recipe

This egg salad recipe calls for a great combination of dill, mustard and mayo flavors. As with any products, please make sure your mustard and mayo have only low-FODMAP ingredients before using them.

3. Coconut-peanut butter bars recipe

I love these bars because you can eat them as breakfast, a snack or even dessert. Make sure you use either Enjoy Life chocolate chips or over-70-percent dark chocolate chips. The serving sizes are small enough to not hurt your belly. (Just don't eat the whole batch in one sitting!)

4. Quinoa porridge with berries recipe

Quinoa is an extremely versatile food. If you can't tolerate a large amount of oats, then using quinoa in your morning meal is a great alternative. Add in a mix of maple syrup and berries, and breakfast is served.

More: Strawberry-basil quinoa salad with Champagne vinaigrette

5. Peanut-butter banana bites recipe

These bites let you indulge your sweet tooth while keeping things healthy. It's a great snack before or after a workout. I love them as a dessert option too, especially when I'm hosting a dinner.

6. Eggs in clouds recipe

This FODMAP-friendly recipe uses just three ingredients and looks delicious when plated. Serve with your favorite breakfast sides for a nice Sunday brunch option.

7. Skinny oatmeal-banana bread recipe

This recipe is interesting because it teaches you how to make and use potato water for gluten-free baking. This bread lasts a few days in a Tupperware container, so you can enjoy the leftovers — if there are any.

Next up: Greek chicken salad recipe

Originally published May 2015. Updated February 2017.