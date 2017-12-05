Get in the holiday spirit with a delicious glass of white Christmas sangria

If you've spent your whole adult life associating sangria with summertime, you're in for a treat.
Although mulled wines and hot ciders are popular in the cold weather, this white Christmas sangria is refreshing and totally festive in its own way. It pairs bright, white wine and fresh cranberries with aromatic rosemary, not to mention a host of other berries and flavors. Even Santa would be happy to get a sip of this.
Even better? You can whip it up in 20 minutes or less, which makes it perfect for a holiday party or just a part of one.
Serves 8
Prep time: 10 minutes | Inactive time: 30 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes
A version of this article was originally published in December 2014.
