A White Christmas Sangria Recipe That Will Put You in a Festive Mood

by

Food

Culinary school hopeful (Le Cordon Bleu - Paris), full time recipe creator, food, home and travel writer for She Knows.com

Image: Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Get in the holiday spirit with a delicious glass of white Christmas sangria

If you've spent your whole adult life associating sangria with summertime, you're in for a treat.

Although mulled wines and hot ciders are popular in the cold weather, this white Christmas sangria is refreshing and totally festive in its own way. It pairs bright, white wine and fresh cranberries with aromatic rosemary, not to mention a host of other berries and flavors. Even Santa would be happy to get a sip of this.

More: How to make a delicious caramel apple sangria (VIDEO)

Even better? You can whip it up in 20 minutes or less, which makes it perfect for a holiday party or just a part of one.

Get in the holiday spirit with a delicious glass of white Christmas sangria

More: Candy-coated ice cream cone Christmas trees with a sweet surprise inside

White Christmas sangria recipe

Serves 8

Prep time: 10 minutes | Inactive time: 30 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 tart Granny Smith apples
  • 1 large orange
  • 1-1/2 cups fresh cranberries
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • 2 bottles dry white wine (I used an unoaked chardonnay)
  • 1 cup white cranberry juice
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 16 ounces ginger ale or club soda
  • 2-3 sprigs fresh rosemary

Directions:

  1. To begin, chop the apples into slices, discarding the cores. Place into a large pitcher. Slice the oranges, and add them to the pitcher. (I sliced the orange whole so they would be circular slices for a prettier final product.) Add the whole cranberries and raspberries. Using a spoon, carefully stir so as to not break the raspberries.
  2. Pour in the wine, white cranberry juice and sugar, and stir to combine. Let the sangria chill for about 30 minutes. When you're ready to serve, top the pitcher with ginger ale or club soda, and add fresh rosemary to garnish.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2014.

Comments
