Here's where you can enjoy a Christmas dinner and not worry about who does the dishes

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Image: shalamov/Getty Images

Print

There's a chance a house full of crumpled-up wrapping paper and shattered ornaments will leave you too exhausted to cook — but never fear. These 14 restaurants open on Christmas Day will help make this holiday the best yet.

Sure, it's lovely to have your family over for a big holiday meal, but sometimes treating yourself to a night out is the best Christmas gift of all.

Or, if you don't celebrate Christmas and you're looking for somewhere — anywhere — to grab a bite on Dec. 25, these restaurants are here for you too.

1. Applebee's

Some Applebee's restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, but hours vary by location. Call your local restaurant to find out if it's open.

2. Boston Market

Some Boston Market locations are open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, offering special holiday meal options along with their standard fare. They also offer lots of heat-and-serve holiday food that feed four to 12 people, with options like roasted turkey and spiral ham, and also have a catering option. Check your local Boston Market for holiday hours.

More: Help! Which pie should I bake this Christmas? (QUIZ)

3. Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is open on Christmas Day for lunch and dinner, where you can share a family-style meal with your nearest and dearest. Reservations are recommended.

4. Denny's

Most Denny's restaurants will be open on Christmas. The regular menu will be available along with seasonal specials like Holiday Turkey & Dressing Dinner, Holiday Harvest Skillet and Pumpkin Pecan Pie Pancake Breakfast.

5. Chart House

Chart House will be open on Christmas Day except in San Francisco and Cincinnati, serving up its signature menu. Reservations are recommended.

6. Golden Corral

Some Golden Corral locations will be open on Christmas Day, but with special hours. Check with your local restaurant for details.

7. HomeTown Buffet

Select Hometown Buffet restaurants will be open on Christmas. Contact your local restaurant to verify their hours.

They are also offering a Christmas feast that includes over two pounds of turkey, more than two pounds of ham, and all the fixings — plus dessert — for $90. Contact your local restaurant to order ahead by Thursday, Dec. 22.

More: 17 Sauces to transform your holiday roast into something special

8. IHOP

If you find yourself with a hankering for pancakes on Christmas, IHOP will be your jam. Almost all IHOPs are open Christmas Day, but call ahead to check local hours.

9. McCormick & Schmick's

McCormick & Schmick's will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Treat yourself to seafood, steak or both. Check your local restaurant for holiday hours.

10. Old Country Buffet

Select Old Country Buffet restaurants will be open on Christmas. Contact your local restaurant to verify their hours.

Like HomeTown Buffet, Old Country Buffet are also offering a Christmas feast for $90. Contact your local restaurant to order ahead by Thursday, Dec. 22.

11. Ruth's Chris

Select Ruth's Chris Steak House locations will be open on Christmas Day. The regular menu will be available — why not treat yourself to steak and lobster?

12. Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky will be serving up its Winter Menu steaks and seafood on Christmas Day along with holiday wines by the glass and bottle.

13. Starbucks

Some Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas to help fuel you through a day of opening presents and dealing with family — though most will be closed by 4 p.m.. Check locations and hours here.

14. Waffle House

For the 61st year in a row, all Waffle House locations will be open 24 hours on Christmas Day. Treat yourself to some coffee and waffles, and appreciate that you won't be cleaning up after a meal with your relatives.

More: 21 Edible Christmas trees that make your appetizer spread way more festive