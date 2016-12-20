Sections
20 absolutely brilliant things to do with Oreo cookies

Marnely Rodriguez-Murray

by

Marnely Rodriguez-Murray is the author of the food blog Cooking with Books. A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, she has worked as an overnight bread baker in Colorado and a chocolate maker in Virginia. She currently resides ...

Image: StockSnap/Pixabay
Print

Oreos: They're not just for dunking into milk anymore

The classic Oreo cookie's best-known use is being dunked into cold milk, but what happens when some of the best food bloggers get their hands on them and use them as a main ingredient in their recipes?

Oreos: They're not just for dunking into milk anymore
Image: SheKnows

Head to the store right now, and stock up on Oreo cookies, because after reading these recipes, you'll be inspired to create your own unique twists.

1. Oreo coconut cream truffles

Oreos: They're not just for dunking into milk anymore
Image: Inside BruCrew Life

These Oreo coconut cream truffles would make the perfect party favor or part of a dessert table.

2. Oreo cookie dough blondies

Oreos: They're not just for dunking into milk anymore
Image: Dinners, Dishes & Desserts

Oreo cookie dough blondies are just what you imagine. Classic blondies are stuffed with the new flavor of Oreo cookie dough.

3. Cake batter cheesecake brownies

Oreos: They're not just for dunking into milk anymore
Image: Inside BruCrew Life

If you love cake, brownies, cheesecake and Oreos, then these cake batter cheesecake brownies are just the thing for you.

4. Oreo truffle Rice Krispies treats

Oreos: They're not just for dunking into milk anymore
Image: Miss in the Kitchen

Blend up cream cheese, Oreos and classic Rice Krispies treats, and you've got a mash-up that becomes these Oreo truffle rice crisp treats — the perfect project to enjoy with the kids.

5. Coconut Oreo truffles

Oreos: They're not just for dunking into milk anymore
Image: Bran Appetit

Bring a taste of the tropics to your favorite cookie with these coconut Oreo truffles. They'll be sure to impress.

6. No-bake mint Oreo cheesecake

No bake mint Oreo cheesecake
Image: Julia's Eats & Treats

This no-bake mint Oreo cheesecake is a great dessert to whip up on those warm spring days when you don't want to turn on the oven.

Originally published May 2014. Updated December 2016.

