Two-ingredient desserts make quick post-dinner sweets a luxurious reality

Decadent desserts that satisfy a sweet tooth are glorious, but decadent desserts that are quick and only take two ingredients to slap together? Priceless.
These two-ingredient desserts are perfect for those nights when you really, really want something sweet and homemade but are not in the mood to pull a zillion things out of the cupboard or clean up a huge mess in the kitchen.
Lemon bars are a classic citrus dessert. These bars take on the best of both worlds — cake and lemon bars. They have an intense lemon flavor with a slight cake bite. You're going to love these powdered sugar-topped bars.
Yields 9 x 13-inch pan
Doughnuts are a delicious way to start your day. Don't worry if you have a fear of baking with yeast or just don't have the time. This recipe will save you time but still give you decadent homemade flavor. We glazed our doughnuts, but they are perfect with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar as well.
Yields 8 doughnuts plus 8 doughnut holes
Strawberry fudge is simple and easy to throw together with this two-ingredient recipe. This dish is sweet and full of strawberry flavor. We cut our fudge into heart shapes, but you can easily cut it into squares as well.
Yields 8 x 8-inch dish
Originally published February 2014. Updated February 2017.
