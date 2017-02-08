 
The 53 Hottest Gay Guys in Hollywood

#1/54:

Out and hot

Lexi Jones/WENN
#1/54:

Out and hot

There's nothing sexier than being secure with who you are, and these openly gay Hollywood celebs are living proof. Not only that, they're pretty easy on the eyes, too.

These guys are out and proud — and smokin' hot.

Originally published April 2015. Updated February 2017.

#3/54:

Matt Dallas

Ai-Wire/WENN.com
#3/54:

Matt Dallas

It's no wonder this one is taken, because we could stare into those eyes all day. 

#4/54:

Chris Colfer

Ian Wilson/WENN.com
#4/54:

Chris Colfer

He is a best-selling author and Golden Globe winner, and has starred in a movie he wrote himself. So many accomplishments for this 26-year-old bachelor!

We can't wait to see what else he will do with his Hollywood career.

#5/54:

David Burtka

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
#5/54:

David Burtka

Burtka's smile instantly wins everyone over.

He can also sing, dance, act and cook — all while looking absolutely sexy. We can also add him to a list of Hollywood's hottest dads.

#6/54:

Jonathan Groff

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
#6/54:

Jonathan Groff

He broke Rachel Berry's heart on Glee (FOX) but we just couldn't help but become attracted to his bad-boy nature.

Aside from his Glee character, real-life Jonathan Groff is a sweetheart and is making his way through Hollywood.

#7/54:

T.R. Knight

WENN.com
#7/54:

T.R. Knight

We loved him as Dr. George O' Malley on Grey's Anatomy (ABC), and he played Jordan on The Good Wife (CBS).

#8/54:

Scott Evans

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
#8/54:

Scott Evans

Who knew Chris Evans had a hot brother?

This delicious man is on his way to becoming one of Hollywood's hottest actors. Thank you, Mama and Papa Evans. You two did good.

#9/54:

Ricky Martin

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
#9/54:

Ricky Martin

We can't remember a time when Ricky wasn't hot.

He has become a musical legend and has reached success on Broadway with his role in Evita.

#10/54:

Cheyenne Jackson

Alberto Reyes/WENN.com
#10/54:

Cheyenne Jackson

This broadway star makes us melt with his golden voice.

Not only is he a hot singer/performer, but he also has great comedic timing as proven with his role as Danny in NBC's 30 Rock. And let's not forget, he was oh-so-debonair on AHS: Hotel.

#11/54:

Zachary Quinto

Adriana M. Barraza / WENN
#11/54:

Zachary Quinto

Mr. Zachary Quinto creeped us out in American Horror Story, but his hotness still remains.

#12/54:

Neil Patrick Harris

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
#12/54:

Neil Patrick Harris

NPH is pretty much perfection. He's hosted the Emmys and the Tonys with style and charisma. Now we just want him to host the Oscars!

#13/54:

Luke MacFarlane

FayesVision/WENN.com
#13/54:

Luke MacFarlane

This Canadian actor first charmed his way into American hearts when he was Scotty on Brothers & Sisters.

#14/54:

Wentworth Miller

Adriana M. Barraza / WENN
#14/54:

Wentworth Miller

He broke out of prison in Prison Break, and now we want him to break into our bedrooms. Let's be real.

#15/54:

Andrew Rannells

C.Smith/WENN.com
#15/54:

Andrew Rannells

Adorable and funny, Rannells broke out from Broadway stardom and into the Hollywood spotlight with his role Bryan in NBC's The New Normal, but he's unforgettable on Girls.

#16/54:

Ross Matthews

FayesVision/WENN.com
#16/54:

Ross Matthews

Hello! Ross Matthews is a gay on fire as regular guest host of Chelsea Lately and host of his own show, Hollywood Today Live.

He makes us laugh with his honest yet endearing humor and is also quite the pun-master.

#17/54:

Lance Bass

FayesVision/WENN
#17/54:

Lance Bass

This ex *NSYNC-er has blue eyes you can get lost in.

#18/54:

Adam Lambert

Tim McLees/WENN
#18/54:

Adam Lambert

Lambert says he's not here for our entertainment, but really, he is. With those pipes and a face like that, how could he not be?

#19/54:

Andy Cohen

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
#19/54:

Andy Cohen

Cohen is openly gay but handles women better than most straight men when he hosts Real Housewives reunions.

#20/54:

Jussie Smollett

Brian To/WENN
#20/54:

Jussie Smollett

Smollett brings it on Empire and it's safe to say he's not too hard on the eyes either.

#21/54:

Sam Smith

Lia Toby/WENN
#21/54:

Sam Smith

Let's face it, this guy sings like a choir of angels.

#22/54:

Billy Gilman

PNP/WENN
#22/54:

Billy Gilman

We came to know and love Gilman as the 11-year-old country singing phenom, but he's officially grown into hottie status.

#23/54:

Maulik Pancholy

WENN
#23/54:

Maulik Pancholy

Pancholy has some serious comedic chops. He kept us rolling as Sanjay on Weeds and Jonathan on 30 Rock.

#24/54:

Ty Herndon

Brian To/WENN
#24/54:

Ty Herndon

Herndon has been hot on the country scene for over two decades and inspired other musicians when he came out in 2014.

#25/54:

Tyler Glenn

JLN Photography/WENN
#25/54:

Tyler Glenn

We dare you to listen to Glenn singing for the Neon Trees and not love him. Go ahead, try it.

#26/54:

Wilson Cruz

FayesVision/WENN
#26/54:

Wilson Cruz

We cried when they cancelled Red Band Society because we couldn't get our Cruz fix anymore. My So-Called Life marathons it is!

#27/54:

Billy Eichner

FayesVision/WENN
#27/54:

Billy Eichner

Only Billy on the Street can make screaming so sexy... and hilarious.

#28/54:

Daniel Franzese

Brian To/WENN
#28/54:

Daniel Franzese

"I want my pink shirt back!" is probably the bane of the Mean Girls star's existance at this point, but we still adore him for it.

#29/54:

Bob Harper

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
#29/54:

Bob Harper

We may never get to compete on The Biggest Loser, but Harper is welcome to try to whip our butts into shape any day of the week.

#30/54:

Jim Parsons

Joseph Marzullo/WENN
#30/54:

Jim Parsons

We seriously don't know what our lives would be like without Parsons and The Big Bang Theory

#31/54:

Don Lemon

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#31/54:

Don Lemon

How many people do you think watch CNN Tonight just so they can stare at Lemon's face? More than a few, we gander.

#32/54:

Jonathan Knight

WENN
#32/54:

Jonathan Knight

Another former boy bander who broke a million hearts by confirming he's gay. 

#33/54:

Jai Rodriguez

FayesVision/WENN
#33/54:

Jai Rodriguez

We may know him from Queer Eye, but Rodriguez is also a seriously talented actor and performed in the Broadway musical Rent.

#34/54:

Sean Hayes

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#34/54:

Sean Hayes

Will & Grace left us nearly 10 years ago, but "Just Jack" will live on in our hearts forever.

#35/54:

Michael J. Willett

Brian To/WENN
#35/54:

Michael J. Willett

If Willett would be our G.B.F., life would be perfect.

#36/54:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

FayesVision/WENN
#36/54:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Ferguson brings the laughs in Modern Family as the better half of Mitch and Cam.

#37/54:

B.D. Wong

Brian To/WENN
#37/54:

B.D. Wong

Wong perfectly portrays forensic psychiatrist George Huang on Law & Order: SVU, but did you know he has performed on Broadway?

#38/54:

Bryan Batt

FayesVision/WENN
#38/54:

Bryan Batt

We're still upset about Batt's premature exit from Mad Men.

#39/54:

Luke Evans

Philipp Mertens/Future Image/WENN
#39/54:

Luke Evans

We are chomping at the bit to see the Hobbit star's portrayal of the muscley Gaston in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast.

#40/54:

Brad Goreski

Derrick Salters/WENN
#40/54:

Brad Goreski

Goreski may have started out as Rachel Zoe's sidekick, but he's become a star in his own right — and he's so cute we die.

#41/54:

Ezra Miller

WENN
#41/54:

Ezra Miller

If you've seen We Need to Talk About Kevin, or anything else Miller's been in, you know he can act.

It should be noted that Miller does not identify as gay, but as queer.

#42/54:

Rex Lee

FayesVision/WENN
#42/54:

Rex Lee

Entourage just wouldn't be Entourage without Lee as Lloyd.

#43/54:

Frank Ocean

Andres Otero/WENN
#43/54:

Frank Ocean

Ocean is super gifted. He's recognized for his own songs now, but he's also written for John Legend, Justin Bieber and Brandy.

Not to mention he's super cute.

#44/54:

Nate Berkus

Alberto Reyes/WENN
#44/54:

Nate Berkus

This interior designer can come hang curtains in our house anytime he wants.

#45/54:

Ryan Murphy

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
#45/54:

Ryan Murphy

Without the genius that is Ryan Murphy, our lives would be empty. Can you honestly say you can live without American Horror Story, Glee and Nip/Tuck?

#46/54:

Guillermo Diaz

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#46/54:

Guillermo Diaz

The Scandal star also a hilarious comedian. He cracked us up in Half Baked and Weeds

#47/54:

Jeff Lewis

FayesVision/WENN
#47/54:

Jeff Lewis

OK, so maybe he has a bit of a temper, as evidenced on Flipping Out. He's still pretty cute, though.

#48/54:

Tom Ford

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#48/54:

Tom Ford

The designer can continue to make everyone in Hollywood as hot as they can be, but they'll never be as smokin' as he is.

#49/54:

Reid Ewing

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
#49/54:

Reid Ewing

After making a revealing comment on Twitter, Haley’s adorable boyfriend on Modern Family said about coming out that he "was never in."

#50/54:

Victor Garber

Maarten de Boer/Getty Images
#50/54:

Victor Garber

The former Alias star (and silver fox) said in 2013 that he didn't need to address his sexuality because "everybody knows."

#51/54:

Nyle DiMarco

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
#51/54:

Nyle DiMarco

The deaf activist and winner of America's Next Top Model came out as sexually fluid in 2015.

#52/54:

Rupert Everett

WENN
#52/54:

Rupert Everett

We don't know if it's his dashing good looks or dreamy British accent, but Everett is just so darn sexy.

#53/54:

Sir Ian McKellen

Paul Nicholls/WENN
#53/54:

Sir Ian McKellen

McKellen has been openly gay and an activist since the '80s, and he says coming out made him both a better person and a better actor.

"I regret and always shall that I didn't see the significance of coming out at a much earlier date because I think I would have been a different person and a happier one," McKellen said in 2015, according to the Daily Mail.

#54/54:

Matt Bomer

Brian To/WENN.com
#54/54:

Matt Bomer

The be all, end all of hot guys in Hollywood right now. Enough said.

 

