It's time to prepare your DVR

The downside to the holiday season is that all our favorite shows take a long and painfully suspenseful break.

On the upside, 2018 television is going to be worth the wait. The television game is changing for the better with new and diverse selections that are sure to satisfy every binge-worthy craving.

There are dozens of shows headed your way, including old friends like Grey's Anatomy and new favorites like Netflix's One Day at a Time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently more than 500 scripted television shows airing. Military shows continue to be a hot ticket heading into 2018, as do spinoffs and reboots. But the beautiful thing about the new television landscape is that there really is something for everyone.

We're not going to cover all 500 shows today because that would just be a ridiculous amount of scrolling or clicking. But we have rounded up the shows that are returning in January 2018 so you can get your DVR ready.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead. Scroll or click at your own discretion.