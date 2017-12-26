It's time to prepare your DVR

The downside to the holiday season is that all our favorite shows take a long and painfully suspenseful break.
On the upside, 2018 television is going to be worth the wait. The television game is changing for the better with new and diverse selections that are sure to satisfy every binge-worthy craving.
There are dozens of shows headed your way, including old friends like Grey's Anatomy and new favorites like Netflix's One Day at a Time.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently more than 500 scripted television shows airing. Military shows continue to be a hot ticket heading into 2018, as do spinoffs and reboots. But the beautiful thing about the new television landscape is that there really is something for everyone.
We're not going to cover all 500 shows today because that would just be a ridiculous amount of scrolling or clicking. But we have rounded up the shows that are returning in January 2018 so you can get your DVR ready.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead. Scroll or click at your own discretion.
Return Date: Jan. 1, 8/7c
Network: Fox
Season 3B
Season 3 left off with Lucifer working to get his devil face back at any cost. Sinnerman died, and Pierce was revealed as the world's first murderer, Cain.
Return Date: Jan. 1, 9/8c
Network: Fox
Season 1B
The first half of Season 1 ended with the death of Sonia in a twisted plan to get the Strucker siblings to use their powers. As a result, Campbell said he had everything he needed to fix the mutant problem. No doubt we'll find out exactly what that means in the second half of the season.
Return Date: Jan. 1, 10/9c
Network: NBC
Season 1B
The first half of Season 1 ended with Jaz being apprehended by the Iranians in a mission gone sideways.
Return Date: Jan. 1, 9/8c
Network: The CW
Season 1B
When Valor left off, Goundry's sister showed up at Gallo's door with a VHS tape he had instructed her to deliver if he didn't return by a certain time. The second half of the season will likely delve into the contents of the tape and the conspiracy theory surrounding it.
Return Date: Jan. 1, 8/7c
Network: ABC
Season 22
The Bachelor is back, and this time, Arie Luyendyke Jr. is handing out the roses.
Return Date: Jan. 2, 8/7c
Network: FOX
Season 2B
It wasn't a very merry Christmas for Riggs on the fall finale of Lethal Weapon. No kiss from Molly and a call from dear old dad.
Return Date: Jan. 3, 8/7c
Network: NBC
Season 5B
In the wild fall finale for The Blacklist, Tom Keen died and Liz woke from a coma 10 months later. The return of the show promises to be darker than we've seen the series yet.
Return Date: Jan. 3, 10/9c
Network: NBC
Season 5B
The final scene of the first half of the season was a major cliffhanger: Ruzek and Voight met for a little middle-of-the-night chat in an empty lot.
Return Date: Jan. 4, 10/9c
Network: NBC
Season 6B
In the fall finale, Dawson and Brett were called to a stabbing scene. The victim turned out to be her father, Ramon.
Return Date: Jan. 4, 8:30/7:30c
Network: NBC
Season 2B
The fall finale included an almost-wedding between Jason and Tahani and a cliffhanger of a confrontation between Michael and his boss, Shawn.
Return Date: Jan. 4
Network: CMT
Season 6B
How will Deacon move on and keep Rayna's dream alive with Highway 69? The second half of the final season of Nashville promises to be a juicy one.
Return Date: Jan. 4, 8/7c
Network: NBC
Season 3B
It was a chaotic Christmas on Superstore in the fall finale as Amy turned Cloud 9 into a holiday adventure.
Return Date: Jan. 5, 8/7c
Network: The CW
Season 3B
For the first time in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend history, the title of the fall finale, "Getting Over Jeff," had nothing to do with Josh. The second half of the season could be uncharted territory for the show.
Return Date: Jan. 6
Network: USA
Season 2
When Falling Water left off in Season 1, we finally learned the name of the Boy, Jason, though the mysteries of the dream continue.
Return Date: Jan. 7
Network: CBS All Access
Season 1B
On the midseason finale of Star Trek: Discovery, Stamets' final jump turned into a disaster for the crew, who are now stranded somewhere in time and space.
Return Date: Jan. 7, 9:30/8:30c
Network: Fox
Season 4B
The Last Man on Earth delivered ridiculousness in the fall finale as Carol tried to get the little ones to form relationships and the group argued over who would ultimately marry who.
Return Date: Jan. 9, 9/8c
Network: NBC
Season 2B
Thanksgiving with Randall took center stage in the This Is Us midseason finale. It ended with Kevin, though, who was arrested for a DUI while his niece watched from the backseat.
Return Date: Jan. 9
Network: Freeform
Season 5B
Prom got a little crazy on The Fosters as ICE agents showed up looking for Ximena.
Return Date: Jan. 12, 8/7c
Network: NBC
Season 3B
In the fall finale, a secret threatened Jane and Weller’s relationship as the team worked to take down an enemy.
Return Date: Jan. 12, 9/8c
Network: NBC
Season 2
Taken has revamped a large part of the supporting cast for its sophomore season, which is sure to be full of action as it continues the prequel story from the movie of the same name, starring Liam Neeson.
Return Date: Jan. 14
Network: HBO
Season 2
The end of Season 1 saw Pete questioning his comedy dreams. Season 2 opens with renewed vigor as Pete is encouraged to live a life open to the universe’s possibilities, which quickly lands him in trouble with the law.
Return Date: Jan. 14
Network: HBO
Season 2
Now that the divorce is official, Season 2 will find Frances and Robert adjusting to single life and not handling it all that well.
Return Date: Jan. 14
Network: PBS
Season 2
Victoria and Albert’s relationship will continue to develop in Season 2, and the babies will keep on comin’. Victoria apparently despised being pregnant, which was a problem for a woman who had nine kids.
Return Date: Jan. 15, 8/7c
Network: The CW
Season 3B
In the first half of Season 3, Kara faced her foe, Reign. Expect that battle to continue as Samantha’s humanity succumbs to the dark side that is Reign.
Return Date: Jan. 16, 8/7c
Network: The CW
Season 4B
When we left The Flash, things were complicated, to say the least. Iris and Barry may have finally tied the knot, but Barry is sitting in jail for the murder of Clifford DeVoy.
Return Date: Jan. 17, 8/7c
Network: The CW
Season 2B
On the midseason finale, we learned that Joseph Conway/Mr. Swenson was the Black Hood, getting justice for an innocent man who was buried alive years earlier.
Return Date: Jan. 17
Network: Hulu
Season 3
Eddie rejoined Myerism and stepped into his role as leader of the movement in the Season 2 finale, though the problems within are far from solved as we head into Season 3.
Return Date: Jan. 17, 8/7c
Network: The CW
Season 1B
When we left Dynasty, Iris’ ex was alive and well and meeting with Blake in an unexpected twist. Now that the first half of the season has gotten its bearings, the second half promises to be a dramatic roller coaster.
Return Date: Jan. 18, 9/8c
Network: The CW
Season 6B
Oliver and Felicity finally got married in the Season 6 midseason finale, but the rest of the team fell apart as Oliver kicked Renee off the squad and Dinah and Curtis followed.
Return Date: Jan. 18
Network: Freeform
Season 2
The final moments of Beyond Season 1 were a cliffhanger: Holden learned that his world was in danger of being destroyed after he blew up the Bridge.
Return Date: Jan. 18, 8/7c
Network: The CW
Season 13B
Sam and Dean were trapped in another world with dinosaur-sized footprints in the midseason finale. As we head into the second part of the season, it's up to Kaia to save the boys.
Return Date: Jan. 18, 9/8c
Network: ABC
Season 7B
Scandal may or may not have killed pregnant Quinn at the end of its midseason finale. Let's go with the "may not" option on this one and hope we're right when Scandal returns.
Return Date: Jan. 18, 10/9c
Network: ABC
Season 4B
The cliffhanger for How to Get Away With Murder's midseason finale was so graphic, ABC started the episode with a warning. Laurel had her baby prematurely, and the episode ended with the future of mother and baby up in the air.
Return Date: Jan. 18, 8/7c
Network: ABC
Season 14B
Wilson races, literally, to save a young boy's life, only to almost run headfirst into her abusive ex. Cue Matthew Morrison's return to the show and one dramatic cliffhanger.
Return Date: Jan. 19
Network: Netflix
Season 4
Lisa Kudrow is joining the cast for Season 4 as Sheree, Grace's manicurist, who might put a wedge between Grace and Frankie.
Return Date: Jan. 26, 9/8c
Network: The CW
Season 4B
Rafael got up the courage to kiss Jane, but is she ready to move on?
Return Date: Jan. 26
Network: Netflix
Season 2
Three generations. One roof. Second season. Not gonna lie, the Season 1 finale made me cry my eyes out as Elena told her father that she was gay and her family stood behind her.
