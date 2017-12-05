Mix it up this year

Share Pin

Guys, it's December already. Can you believe it? It feels like just yesterday we were taking down the holiday decorations, and lo and behold, the darn things are already back up. While my bank account might not be ready for the holiday season (correction: it's not), we are ready for our favorite winter activity: cozying up on the couch and watching movies. Movie after movie after movie. We're talking hours of film watching, and we're not ashamed of it. December is meant to be spent sitting on our butts (and shopping on the internet, of course, because going to a store is so last century).

Of course, everyone knows the holiday classics: A Christmas Story, It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, even Gremlins. But we’ve also seen them a million times and some have worn out their welcome. Luckily, there are a bunch of great festive seasonal films that are a bit overlooked — and they come in every genre. Let’s take a closer look.