They'll love these products

11 Gifts for the HGTV Lover in Your Life

Stephanie Gustafson

by

Passionate about dance, Stephanie's love of reality television and celebrity entertainment began with "Dancing with the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance."

Image: Getty Images/Design: Ashley Britton
We've got an HGTV obsession, and we're not ashamed to admit it.

Usually, when people think holidays and gift giving, they focus their searches on gift guides for her, gift guides for him, gift guides for kids, yadda, yadda, yadda. So basic, right? No one thinks of giving HGTV-inspired gifts. But I have one very important question to pose — why the heck not?! Wouldn't Christmas morning be that much more exciting if it were like Chip and Joanna Gaines were basically under your Christmas tree?

If you or your friends/family members are superfans like me (as in, you watch every day and every night, re-watch marathons and basically know everything Chip and Joanna Gaines are up to, you might want to consider gifting the HGTV way. Not only have tons of the beloved network's stars published books, but some of them even have their own product lines.

So, deck the halls with... crown molding, hammers and throw pillows! It's really the best way to go.

Amazon
Why limit the HGTV fun to TV? Give your BFF the gift of light reading in the form of a magazine subscription.

HGTV Magazine subscription, $5 at Amazon

Magnolia Market
Let your Fixer Upper wannabe friend putter around the house with the real deal: Chip's #DemoDay hammer. Modeled after the actual hammer Chip uses on the show, this is the perfect gift for the new homeowner in your life.

#DemoDay hammer, $36 at Magnolia Market

Magnolia Market
Joanna always looks fab. It's all in the accessories. These statement earrings attract attention but also match every outfit imaginable. 

Wooden loop earrings, $30 at Magnolia Market

Shop the Novogratz
Bob Novogratz (from HGTV's Home by Novogratz) loves to add patches to his blazers and sweaters. Get your loved ones in on the look with this virtuous collection.

Set of virtue patches, $29 at Shop the Novogratz

Scott Shop
Anyone with an extensive bobblehead collection (or a desire for one) will appreciate this sitter set. 

Bobblehead sitter set, $29.99 at Scott Shop

Amazon
Whether your friend intends to buy, sell or renovate a home, the Scott brothers can offer valuable insight, not only on TV but also through their long-awaited book: Dream Home: The Property Brothers' Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House. 

Dream Home: The Property Brothers' Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House, $14.50 at Amazon

Bassett Furniture
Those who watch HGTV constantly know the right throw pillow can instantly transform a living room's look and feel. Don't select just any throw pillow; choose handcrafted pillows from HGTV Home Design Studio.

Throw pillows, prices vary at Bassett Furniture

Evine
An instant makeover without a drop of paint? What's not to love? Score a set of two plus an application kit from Nicole Curtis' Evine collection.

Removable wallpaper set, $18.98 at Evine

Amazon
Here's a wonderful book for the future homeowners in your life: a guide that will instantly reduce their anxiety. You can count on Property Virgins host Egypt Sherrod to put those in the competitive buyers' market at ease.

Keep Calm... It's Just Real Estate, $14.29 on Amazon

Target
Learn how to shop and decorate just like Flea Market Flip's Lara Spencer in her enlightening book, Flea Market Fabulous.

Flea Market Fabulous, $17.60 at Target

