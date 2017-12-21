 
The Most Talented Siblings in Hollywood

Keeping it in the family

People have long debated whether talent is something you're born with or if it's something that's nurtured. Do actors come out of the womb with an ability to take on the character of others, or do they learn that over time? Do writers have an ear for language early on, or do they have to cultivate it? Either way, talent does seem to be in the genes. All three Brontë sisters were talented novelists, actress Drew Barrymore comes from a long line of successful stage and film actors and the Jackson family yielded a sextet of musical talents, including the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. And do we have to even mention the three Jonas brothers?

Rosanna, David, Patricia, and the late Alexis Arquette are third-generation acting and musical talent, creating a Hollywood dynasty. The Olsen twins’ younger sister, Elizabeth, recently starred in the crime drama Wind River and received critical acclaim. James and Dave Franco are both starring in the film Disaster Artist, which is set to open on Dec. 1.

Here, we take a closer look at some of Hollywood’s most famous and talented families, because we like the idea that everyone can have their own favorite Hemsworth brother.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2017.

Elizabeth, Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen

Elizabeth, little sis to the twins, recently stunned audiences in the film Wind River.

Kevin, Nick & Joe Jonas

No longer together as a band, these bros are pursuing solo careers.

Jake & Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake is best known for Brokeback Mountain and Maggie for Secretary.

James & Dave Franco

These intense brothers are staring in the new film Disaster Artist.

Rosanna, David & Patricia Arquette

This trio of actors are the third generation of talented Arquettes.

Rob & Chad Lowe

Rob was a part of the 1980s "Brat Pack," and Chad also has a film and TV career.

Warren Beatty & Shirley MacLaine

It seems there may be bad blood between these two siblings, who use different surnames.

Zooey & Emily Deschanel

Zooey appeared in tons of indie films, while Emily is known for her show Bones.

Hilary & Haylie Duff

These beautiful sibs share both acting and singing talent.

Luke & Owen Wilson (left & right)

These quirky brothers have both made careers in indie film.

John & Joan Cusack

John is best known for his '80s movies, and Joan is best known for her comedy.

Eric & Julia Roberts

Oscar winner Julia has pretty much eclipsed her actor brother Eric.

Lily & Alfie Allen

Lily is best known as a singer, while Alfie is known for acting in Game of Thrones.

Jason & Justine Bateman

Both started acting as kids, but only Jason has continued as an adult.

Aly & AJ Machalka

These gorgeous sisters are known for singing and acting.

Donnie, Paul & Mark Wahlberg

From a boy band to a reality show, these brothers stick together.

