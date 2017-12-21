Keeping it in the family

People have long debated whether talent is something you're born with or if it's something that's nurtured. Do actors come out of the womb with an ability to take on the character of others, or do they learn that over time? Do writers have an ear for language early on, or do they have to cultivate it? Either way, talent does seem to be in the genes. All three Brontë sisters were talented novelists, actress Drew Barrymore comes from a long line of successful stage and film actors and the Jackson family yielded a sextet of musical talents, including the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. And do we have to even mention the three Jonas brothers?
Rosanna, David, Patricia, and the late Alexis Arquette are third-generation acting and musical talent, creating a Hollywood dynasty. The Olsen twins’ younger sister, Elizabeth, recently starred in the crime drama Wind River and received critical acclaim. James and Dave Franco are both starring in the film Disaster Artist, which is set to open on Dec. 1.
Here, we take a closer look at some of Hollywood’s most famous and talented families, because we like the idea that everyone can have their own favorite Hemsworth brother.
A version of this article was originally published in November 2017.
It's hard to tell which sister is more talented or more beautiful. We guess it's a tie.
Elizabeth, little sis to the twins, recently stunned audiences in the film Wind River.
No longer together as a band, these bros are pursuing solo careers.
Jake is best known for Brokeback Mountain and Maggie for Secretary.
These intense brothers are staring in the new film Disaster Artist.
This trio of actors are the third generation of talented Arquettes.
Rob was a part of the 1980s "Brat Pack," and Chad also has a film and TV career.
It seems there may be bad blood between these two siblings, who use different surnames.
Zooey appeared in tons of indie films, while Emily is known for her show Bones.
These beautiful sibs share both acting and singing talent.
These quirky brothers have both made careers in indie film.
John is best known for his '80s movies, and Joan is best known for her comedy.
Oscar winner Julia has pretty much eclipsed her actor brother Eric.
Lily is best known as a singer, while Alfie is known for acting in Game of Thrones.
Both started acting as kids, but only Jason has continued as an adult.
These gorgeous sisters are known for singing and acting.
From a boy band to a reality show, these brothers stick together.
