Keeping it in the family

Share Pin

People have long debated whether talent is something you're born with or if it's something that's nurtured. Do actors come out of the womb with an ability to take on the character of others, or do they learn that over time? Do writers have an ear for language early on, or do they have to cultivate it? Either way, talent does seem to be in the genes. All three Brontë sisters were talented novelists, actress Drew Barrymore comes from a long line of successful stage and film actors and the Jackson family yielded a sextet of musical talents, including the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. And do we have to even mention the three Jonas brothers?

Rosanna, David, Patricia, and the late Alexis Arquette are third-generation acting and musical talent, creating a Hollywood dynasty. The Olsen twins’ younger sister, Elizabeth, recently starred in the crime drama Wind River and received critical acclaim. James and Dave Franco are both starring in the film Disaster Artist, which is set to open on Dec. 1.

Here, we take a closer look at some of Hollywood’s most famous and talented families, because we like the idea that everyone can have their own favorite Hemsworth brother.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2017.