Time to binge-watch

Today is a truly special day, arguably one of the highlights of the calendar year because on this day, we celebrate Idris Elba. On the occasion of the release of his latest film, The Mountain Between Us, it's only right we look back on the roles Elba took that helped propel him to the place of international bae status he enjoys today.

Yes, he's a gifted actor no matter which way you slice it. You want a good performance in a biopic? Pop Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom into your DVD player to watch Elba play the beloved South African activist and president. Perhaps you're looking for a stoic hero in a cartoonishly colorful world. That sounds like his performance as the all-seeing Heimdall in Thor all over. Or maybe, just maybe, you want a solid adventure and are craving seeing Elba get tough in films like Pacific Rim and Prometheus. Am I right?

With 84 credits in film and television on his IMDb résumé, there's clearly a hefty portion of Elba's body of work many folks haven't seen yet, and that's just a crying shame. So before you can enjoy those films, it's only right that you take a look at the roles he took before he truly broke out into the mainstream. Let's take a moment to appreciate those little-known roles, shall we, as we raise a glass to the actor whose body of work is so bountiful.