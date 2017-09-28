It's almost party time!

Guys, it's almost October. Time seriously flies, and we bet these celebrity parents are feeling that right now as they prepare to celebrate their babies being another year older.
Sure, in October, the leaves start to change and Halloween decorations come out — but more important, it's a time for these babies to party hardy, which is good, because October babies, aka Libras, hate being alone.
Click through to check out the celebrity babies celebrating birthdays in October! Now how do we score an invite to the parties?
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha's first son turns 1 year old on Oct. 5.
Jamie King's son turns 4 years old on Oct. 6.
Dierks Bentley and wife Cassidy's third child celebrates his fourth birthday on Oct. 9.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' daughter will celebrate her first birthday on Oct. 11.
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's daughter might get two parties for her third birthday on Oct. 29.
Ivanka Trump's son turns 4 years old on Oct. 14. We're pretty sure he'll make a birthday visit to the White House.
Morena Baccarin and ex Austin Chick's son turns 4 years old on Oct. 22.
Michelle Monaghan and husband Peter White's son turns 4 years old the day before Halloween on Oct. 30.
Adele will be celebrating her son's fifth birthday on Oct. 19.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz son turns 7 years old on Oct. 14.
Lance Armstrong's daughter turns 7 years old on Oct. 18.
Matt Damon and wife Luciana's daughter also turns 7 years old this month on Oct. 20.
Céline Dion's twins turn 7 years old in October.
