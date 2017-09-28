 
13 Celebrity Babies Celebrating Birthdays in October

by

It's almost party time!

It's almost party time!

Guys, it's almost October. Time seriously flies, and we bet these celebrity parents are feeling that right now as they prepare to celebrate their babies being another year older.

Sure, in October, the leaves start to change and Halloween decorations come out — but more important, it's a time for these babies to party hardy, which is good, because October babies, aka Libras, hate being alone

Click through to check out the celebrity babies celebrating birthdays in October! Now how do we score an invite to the parties?

James Knight Newman

James Knight Newman

Jamie King's son turns 4 years old on Oct. 6.

Knox Bentley

Knox Bentley

Dierks Bentley and wife Cassidy's third child celebrates his fourth birthday on Oct. 9.

Daisy Josephine Sudeikis

Daisy Josephine Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' daughter will celebrate her first birthday on Oct. 11.

Briar Rose Christensen

Briar Rose Christensen

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's daughter might get two parties for her third birthday on Oct. 29. 

Joseph Frederick Kushner

Joseph Frederick Kushner

Ivanka Trump's son turns 4 years old on Oct. 14. We're pretty sure he'll make a birthday visit to the White House.

Julius Chick

Julius Chick

Morena Baccarin and ex Austin Chick's son turns 4 years old on Oct. 22.

Tommy Francis White

Tommy Francis White

Michelle Monaghan and husband Peter White's son turns 4 years old the day before Halloween on Oct. 30. 

Angelo Adkins

Angelo Adkins

Adele will be celebrating her son's fifth birthday on Oct. 19. 

Egypt Daoud Dean

Egypt Daoud Dean

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz son turns 7 years old on Oct. 14. 

Olivia Marie Armstrong

Olivia Marie Armstrong

Lance Armstrong's daughter turns 7 years old on Oct. 18.

Stella Zavala Damon

Stella Zavala Damon

Matt Damon and wife Luciana's daughter also turns 7 years old this month on Oct. 20. 

Eddy & Nelson Angelil

Eddy & Nelson Angelil

Céline Dion's twins turn 7 years old in October.

