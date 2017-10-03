It's 2017, people. Love is love. Sexuality is far from a black and white issue. Let us all celebrate good times! You can be all shades of the rainbow, and celebrities are helping to make the LGBTQ spectrum more acceptable by speaking out about their truth.
Demi Lovato recently caused a stir when she refused to define her sexuality and then bravely clapped back at haters who thought she owed them an explanation. But she is far from the only celeb who is rebelling against the labels.
These celebs refuse to label their sexuality because they think it's no one's business. (It isn't.) Others just genuinely don't feel the labels matter. Who needs 'em? Whatever the reason, these celebs are redefining societal standards of sexuality, paving the way for a whole new future.
Here are the A-listers who skip the labels and opt for a freedom of feelings.
In an interview with PrideSource, Lovato explained, "I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about."
Then after being criticized on Twitter for her decision to keep her sexuality to herself, Lovato added, "Just because I'm refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in."
Kesha openly goes for guys and girls, but chooses not to label herself as bisexual. She explained in a 2013 interview with Seventeen, "I don't love just men. I love people. It's not about a gender. It's just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you're with... I wouldn't say I'm gay or straight — I don't like labeling things anyway. I just like people."
Tom Hardy notoriously dislikes discussing his sexuality with the press. In 2015, he shut down a reporter who tried to bring up the question at a press conference and then explained to Entertainment Weekly, "I’m confident in my own sexuality, and I’m also confident in my own being and talking about any issue you want to talk about it. But there is a time and a place for that."
Despite the fact that she's in a long-term relationship with Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus has been open about the fact that her sexuality is fluid. "I’m just equal. I’m just even," she told Time. "It has nothing to do with any parts of me or how I dress or how I look. It’s literally just how I feel ... People try to make everyone something. You can just be whatever you want to be."
There have been many rumors throughout the years about Angelina Jolie's sexuality, but she has yet to define herself. She reportedly had a long-term girlfriend in the 1990s, and though she has confirmed the relationship, she also doesn't seem interested in labeling herself.
"I have loved women in the past and slept with them. I think if you love and want to pleasure a woman, particularly if you are a woman yourself, then certainly you know how to do things a certain way," she said, according to OK magazine.
Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson told Out magazine that he usually stays on the straight side of the line but doesn't want to put himself in a box. "I would probably list myself as mostly straight... Maybe I could say right now I’m 100% straight. But who knows? In a fucking year, I could meet a guy and be like, Whoa, I’m attracted to this person. I meet guys all the time that I’m like, 'Damn, that’s a good-looking guy,' you know? I’ve never been, like, 'Oh, I want to kiss that guy.' I really love women. But I think defining yourself as 100% anything is kind of near-sighted and close-minded."
After years of speculation about her sexuality, Symoné said in a revealing 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, "I knew when I was, like, 12. I was looking at everything... I don't want to be labeled 'gay.' I want to be labeled 'a human who loves humans.'"
Winfrey called her, "a melting pot in one body."
Rowan Blanchard may only be 15, but she's already taking a stance on her sexuality. And that is to not take one. She wrote on Twitter, "In my life - only ever liked boys. However I personally don't wanna label myself as straight, gay or whateva so I am not gonna give myself labels to stick with - just existing;)" She added, "Yes, [I'm] open to liking any gender in future is why I identify as queer."
In talking about her sexuality in a 2015 interview with Nylon, Stewart pretty much predicted the future. "If you feel like you really want to define yourself, and you have the ability to articulate those parameters and that in itself defines you, then do it. But I am an actress, man. I live in the fucking ambiguity of this life and I love it. I don’t feel like it would be true for me to be like, ‘I’m coming out!’ No, I do a job. I think in three or four years, there are going to be a whole lot more people who don’t think it’s necessary to figure out if you’re gay or straight. It’s like, just do your thing."
Keke Palmer's 2015 music video for the song "I Don't Belong to You" got everyone talking when it showed her being intimate with both a man and a woman. She explained the decision to feature both sides of the spectrum to People, "The video was to represent the young woman today — it's not the traditional woman anymore — and not the specifics of 'Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?' I'm making the rules for myself, and I don't have to be stuck down to one label."
After starring in Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller told Out magazine, "I’m queer. I have a lot of really wonderful friends who are of very different sexes and genders. I am very much in love with no one in particular. I’ve been trying to figure out relationships, you know? I don’t know if it’s responsible for kids of my age to be so aggressively pursuing monogamous binds, because I don’t think we’re ready for them. The romanticism within our culture dictates that that’s what you’re supposed to be looking for. Then [when] we find what we think is love — even if it is love — we do not yet have the tools. I do feel that it’s possible to be at this age unintentionally hurtful, just by being irresponsible — which is fine. I’m super down with being irresponsible. I’m just trying to make sure my lack of responsibility no longer hurts people. That’s where I’m at in the boyfriend/girlfriend/zefriend type of question."
Shailene Woodley, Earth-child that she is, is definitely not one to be defined. "I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are," she told The Hollywood Reporter.
Latifah told Essence magazine, "My personal life is personal and its really not for everyone else. With what I do for a living, I have to share a lot of myself with a lot of people, but I’m not going to share everything. They want to make up stories and make me gay all the time and it’s like, ‘Keep running with it.’ I’ve definitely been annoyed by it, but I learned a long time ago that it was pointless to say anything. Everybody else can do the reading; I’ll do the living."
Delevingne's sexuality became a big topic of conversation when she started dating Annie Clark. But Delevingne told the Telegraph her sexuality wasn't worth the fuss. "I think people shouldn’t be scared of that. I’m young, I’m having fun, I don’t want to pretend to be something I’m not... Being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I’m feeling so happy with who I am these days."
In a June 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Mitchell opened up about her sexuality. "When I started, people were like, ‘What are you?’ I’m like, right now I’m dating a guy. I don’t know what it’s going to be in three years. You love who you love. Black, white, polka-dot, that’s what my dad always said. I’m never going to label myself. I could be 50 and dating a woman and then what? I said I was straight and now I’m not?"
