Single & not in hurry to mingle

Whether they’re long-term singletons or they’ve carved out a life for themselves that doesn’t depend on a significant other, Hollywood is full of women who are very happy being single. They’ve got nothing against love nor do they sneer at others who are happy and in love, but when it comes to their own romantic lives, they don’t place a high premium on romance. Instead, you’re more likely to catch these women devoting their time and energy to their careers, their families, their friends and, yes, even themselves. Can you imagine it?
So, here’s to the women who make single life look like an adventure, a breeze, a not-so-scary choice. These actors have chosen to be single for the long term, and what’s better, they’re giving us all a new perspective on what it means to live single. So make sure you tip your hat to these celeb singletons — I know I am.
Jones is, by all accounts, a single woman living her best life. Frequently seen going stag to events and choosing the company of friends, Jones isn't losing a wink of sleep over her single status. She's joked about having a "secret boyfriend," of course, but trust us. She's doing pretty well on her own.
To date, Jenner has arguably been the shyest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to open up about her love life. She's been linked to rapper A$AP Rocky and basketball player Blake Griffin of late, but as far as the public is concerned, Jenner is living single and loving it.
Retta, stand-up comedian and star of shows like Parks & Recreation and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, is so single and it feels so good. Since breaking out into the mainstream on Parks & Rec, Retta hasn't been romantically linked to anyone, famous or not, and she chooses to keep that portion of her life pretty low-key.
Empire and American Horror Story star Gabourey Sidibe has been living her best life as a single woman for a long time now. While she remains single at the moment, she is also an accomplished actor, a published author and perhaps one of the warmest and most driven female celebs working today. Following her weight-loss surgery earlier this year, she did mention that she's open to dating again, but she's not going to push it. "For the most part, I’m living my best life, but I would love to be dating. I am ready to receive a gentleman caller!"
Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis is in full working-mom mode these days. While raising her daughter, Gemma Rose, and working in film and television, Davis is keeping her focus there rather than on being single. In 2013, she commented that marriage just isn't for her, nor is she is any rush to get wrapped up in a relationship. She has her daughter and that's more than enough. "I certainly intellectually feel like I'd like to have another romantic relationship, but I don't know how to make the day-to-day of it happen. I don't have time!" she told ABC News. "It has to be someone so awesome that I would bring him in and potentially share time with Gemma. Previously in life, stability has not been that important to me in a relationship or a man … Now I have a baby and I have to put her first and think about what she needs, and stability is a huge, huge part of that."
Kaling is an expectant mom, but as far as we know, she is choosing to be a single mother as well (heck, yes!). Kaling has been romantically linked to her former co-star on The Office, B.J. Novak, in the past but in reality, Kaling has been living the single life for quite some time.
Ross, star of Black-ish, isn't shy about sharing that she's single, but she doesn't let that silly little detail hold her back. Interestingly, even though she's more than OK jet-setting, using her platform to advocate for others and starring on one of the most popular shows on TV, she's not going to share everything with us. In fact, she's commented in the past that she'll never publicly comment on who she's dating after growing up in the public eye; that info is for her and her alone.
Hall is a sought-after actor with credits including A Cinderella Story and American Crime Story. However, she's keeping it low-key these days as she focuses on work and her home life. She commented in 2015 during an interview with Wendy Williams that she's not actively looking for a guy and she actually enjoys her independence. "I mean, look, look, this is the thing. I think you can find love anywhere, and my heart is open to it, but I would like to have... if I can pay for us to go on a vacation, all expenses paid out of my own pocket, then [the man I'm dating] should be able to do that as well.
Keaton has been romantically involved with Woody Allen and Al Pacino, but that was years ago. These days, Keaton is all about her kids and her career. Happily, she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone in recent years, and she's showing no signs of distress about it.
Henson has been, as far as we the public know, single since her partner, William Lamarr Johnson, was murdered in 2003. Henson has devoted her time to building her career and raising her son, saying this about being single: "I would love to [be in a relationship], but he has to see how I move and deal with it, because I don't have time to explain. I've got work to do." Right now, it sounds like Henson is squarely focused on all things except finding a man, which is totally cool in our book.
The Golden Girls star is proof that single looks good at any age. Although she was married twice while she was younger and was single for 14 years between her second divorce and marrying her third husband, Allen Ludden. Since his death in 1981, White has been single, but all signs point to the fact she is living a full, rich life. As she reportedly commented when asked why she didn't get romantically involved with someone after Ludden's death, White quipped, "Once you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?"
