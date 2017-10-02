 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

21 Celebrity Halloween Couples' Costumes We Love

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/22:

A-Listers Who Also Rule Halloween

Getty Images; Ashley Britton/SheKnows.com
#1/22:

A-Listers Who Also Rule Halloween

Halloween is almost here and what better way to get some couple costume inspiration then from your favorite Hollywood celebrity power couples. These celebs know how to wear a costume and whether they're sexy or silly, they're definitely memorable. Not only did they pull out all the stops with their looks, but they even took the extra step to coordinate with their loved one. From Batman and Robin to Beauty and the Beast and even Hillary and Bill Clinton, these celebs know how to get their Halloween on.

Of course, you don't have to pull a Heidi Klum every year to be the life of the Halloween party. Some of these celebs keep their costumes surprisingly simple. It's the coordination that is key. Especially when the kids get involved. Family Halloween costumes are a whole other level of adorableness.

Scroll through our slideshow to see the best celebrity Halloween couple costumes through the years.

#3/22:

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan/Instagram
#3/22:

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan captioned the family Halloween pic, "Two belles and a beast."

#4/22:

Mark Ballas & BC Jean

Mark Ballas/Instagram
#4/22:

Mark Ballas & BC Jean

Mark Ballas and BC Jean channeled their inner rockers in 2015 as Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

#5/22:

Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
#5/22:

Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and her entire family got in on the Avengers fun for Halloween 2016.

#6/22:

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

John Parra/WireImage
#6/22:

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Back when they were dating, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dressed up as Catwoman and Batman in 2012. 

#7/22:

Sophia Bush & Austin Nichols

Charley Gallay/WireImage
#7/22:

Sophia Bush & Austin Nichols

Back before they split, Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols sported Katy Perry and Russell Brand costumes in 2010.

#8/22:

Josh Duhamel & Fergie

Josh Duhamel/Instagram
#8/22:

Josh Duhamel & Fergie

"Had an Incredible Halloween with these jokers!" Duhamel captioned this 2016 family picture.

#9/22:

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
#9/22:

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady

Patriots fan or not, you can't deny Tom Brady makes an adorable Cowardly Lion with Gisele on his arm as Dorothy.

#10/22:

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard/Twitter
#10/22:

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

"His Moon and his Stars," Dax Shepard said of this photo with wife Kristen Bell as his Khaleesi. Awe!

#11/22:

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage for Syndicate
#11/22:

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon got creative with their 2008 costume as cookies and milk.

#12/22:

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough/Instagram
#12/22:

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich made the perfect Felicity Shagwell and Austin Powers back in 2014.

#13/22:

Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Amy Graves/Getty Images
#13/22:

Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford rocked out in 2015 as Hells Angels.

#14/22:

Nick & Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram
#14/22:

Nick & Vanessa Lachey

Nick and Vanessa Lachey got the whole family involved for their adorable Frozen movie costume.

#15/22:

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram
#15/22:

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka dressed as Charlie Chaplin and Groucho for Halloween 2016.

#16/22:

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
#16/22:

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went all out as Bill and Hillary Clinton for Halloween 2016.

#17/22:

Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
#17/22:

Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart made sexy, creepy skeletons for Halloween 2015.

#18/22:

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi & Jionni Lavelle

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#18/22:

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi & Jionni Lavelle

Snooki and her family looked picture perfect as the cast of Star Wars for Halloween 2015.

#19/22:

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake/Instagram
#19/22:

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

"When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in..." Justin Timberlake wrote.

#20/22:

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce/Instagram
#20/22:

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy made a picture-perfect group as Barbie and Ken dolls in 2016.

#21/22:

Heidi Klum and Seal

Jemal Countess/Getty Images
#21/22:

Heidi Klum and Seal

Halloween just isn't Halloween without an epic Heidi Klum costume. Here she is in 2011 with Seal as monkeys.

#22/22:

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller

Ariana Grande/Instagram
#22/22:

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller won Halloween with this Moonrise Kingdom costume in 2016.

Related Slideshows

What 14 Actors Who Play CGI Characters Look Like IRL

13 Celebrity Babies Celebrating Birthdays in October

11 Women in Hollywood Who Love Being Single
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started