A-Listers Who Also Rule Halloween

Halloween is almost here and what better way to get some couple costume inspiration then from your favorite Hollywood celebrity power couples. These celebs know how to wear a costume and whether they're sexy or silly, they're definitely memorable. Not only did they pull out all the stops with their looks, but they even took the extra step to coordinate with their loved one. From Batman and Robin to Beauty and the Beast and even Hillary and Bill Clinton, these celebs know how to get their Halloween on.
Of course, you don't have to pull a Heidi Klum every year to be the life of the Halloween party. Some of these celebs keep their costumes surprisingly simple. It's the coordination that is key. Especially when the kids get involved. Family Halloween costumes are a whole other level of adorableness.
Scroll through our slideshow to see the best celebrity Halloween couple costumes through the years.
Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson got in character as Grease's Danny and Sandy for Halloween 2016.
Jenna Dewan captioned the family Halloween pic, "Two belles and a beast."
Mark Ballas and BC Jean channeled their inner rockers in 2015 as Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.
Kourtney Kardashian and her entire family got in on the Avengers fun for Halloween 2016.
Back when they were dating, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dressed up as Catwoman and Batman in 2012.
Back before they split, Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols sported Katy Perry and Russell Brand costumes in 2010.
"Had an Incredible Halloween with these jokers!" Duhamel captioned this 2016 family picture.
Patriots fan or not, you can't deny Tom Brady makes an adorable Cowardly Lion with Gisele on his arm as Dorothy.
"His Moon and his Stars," Dax Shepard said of this photo with wife Kristen Bell as his Khaleesi. Awe!
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon got creative with their 2008 costume as cookies and milk.
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich made the perfect Felicity Shagwell and Austin Powers back in 2014.
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford rocked out in 2015 as Hells Angels.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey got the whole family involved for their adorable Frozen movie costume.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka dressed as Charlie Chaplin and Groucho for Halloween 2016.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went all out as Bill and Hillary Clinton for Halloween 2016.
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart made sexy, creepy skeletons for Halloween 2015.
Snooki and her family looked picture perfect as the cast of Star Wars for Halloween 2015.
"When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in..." Justin Timberlake wrote.
Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy made a picture-perfect group as Barbie and Ken dolls in 2016.
Halloween just isn't Halloween without an epic Heidi Klum costume. Here she is in 2011 with Seal as monkeys.
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller won Halloween with this Moonrise Kingdom costume in 2016.
