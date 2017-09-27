 
17 Movies We're Excited for This October

October is full of must-see movies

October is full of must-see movies

It’s hard to believe the classic science fiction film Blade Runner came out 35 years ago. Though it wasn’t a box office success, it created a whole new genre of movies: neo noir cyberpunk. Its sequel, Blade Runner 2049, sees the return of Harrison Ford’s possible replicant, Deckard, but also adds a new character, K, played by Ryan Gosling. The movie explores a futuristic world that’s been ravaged by civilization and delves deep into the human soul, asking the question: What does it mean to be human?

There are lots of other great movies this month, including plenty of horror flicks like The Snow Man just in time for Halloween.

There's also an emotionally powerful biopic that reveals the true story behind the dysfunctional family that created the Winnie the Pooh books.

Check out all the powerful movies coming in October – there's really something for everyone. 

'The Florida Project'': Oct. 6

'The Florida Project'': Oct. 6

A 6-year-old courts mischief in the shadows of Disneyworld.

'Better Watch Out': Oct. 6

'Better Watch Out': Oct. 6

A babysitter must defend a twelve-year-old boy from surprising intruders.

'Blade Runner 2049': Oct. 6

'Blade Runner 2049': Oct. 6

A long-buried secret leads a replicant to track down former blade runner.

'Bad Grandmas': Oct. 6

'Bad Grandmas': Oct. 6

Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man. Florence Henderson stars.

'Breathe': Oct. 13

'Breathe': Oct. 13

The true love story of a couple who refuse to give up in the face of disease.

'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women': Oct. 13

'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women': Oct. 13

A look at the polyamorous relationship between the people who created Wonder Woman.

'Goodbye Christopher Robin': Oct. 13

'Goodbye Christopher Robin': Oct. 13

A look into the disfunctional family that created the Winnie the Pooh stories.

'Happy Death Day': Oct. 13

'Happy Death Day': Oct. 13

A college student relives the day of her murder.

'The Snowman': Oct. 20

'The Snowman': Oct. 20

 
A detective (Michael Fassbender) investigates a killer who leaves snowmen as clues.
'Geostorm': Oct. 20

'Geostorm': Oct. 20

A network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth.

'Only The Brave': Oct. 20

'Only The Brave': Oct. 20

The true story about the firemen from Prescott, Arizona, who lost 19 men.

 

'Amityville: The Awakening': Oct. 25

'Amityville: The Awakening': Oct. 25

A single mother moves her children into a house, unaware of its bloody history.

'All I See Is You': Oct. 27

'All I See Is You': Oct. 27

A blind woman's regains her sight and discovers disturbing details about her husband.

'Suburbicon': Oct. 27

'Suburbicon': Oct. 27

A home invasion rattles a quiet family town. Matt Damon and Julianne Moore star.

'Jigsaw': Oct. 27

'Jigsaw': Oct. 27

Could a gruesome killer known as Jigsaw be back from the dead?

'Thank You for Your Service': Oct. 27

'Thank You for Your Service': Oct. 27

A group of U.S. soldiers struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life.

