October is full of must-see movies

It’s hard to believe the classic science fiction film Blade Runner came out 35 years ago. Though it wasn’t a box office success, it created a whole new genre of movies: neo noir cyberpunk. Its sequel, Blade Runner 2049, sees the return of Harrison Ford’s possible replicant, Deckard, but also adds a new character, K, played by Ryan Gosling. The movie explores a futuristic world that’s been ravaged by civilization and delves deep into the human soul, asking the question: What does it mean to be human?
There are lots of other great movies this month, including plenty of horror flicks like The Snow Man just in time for Halloween.
There's also an emotionally powerful biopic that reveals the true story behind the dysfunctional family that created the Winnie the Pooh books.
Check out all the powerful movies coming in October – there's really something for everyone.
Kate Winslet and Idris Elba star as two strangers trapped on a mountain.
A 6-year-old courts mischief in the shadows of Disneyworld.
A babysitter must defend a twelve-year-old boy from surprising intruders.
A long-buried secret leads a replicant to track down former blade runner.
Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man. Florence Henderson stars.
The true love story of a couple who refuse to give up in the face of disease.
A look at the polyamorous relationship between the people who created Wonder Woman.
A look into the disfunctional family that created the Winnie the Pooh stories.
A college student relives the day of her murder.
A network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth.
The true story about the firemen from Prescott, Arizona, who lost 19 men.
A single mother moves her children into a house, unaware of its bloody history.
A blind woman's regains her sight and discovers disturbing details about her husband.
A home invasion rattles a quiet family town. Matt Damon and Julianne Moore star.
Could a gruesome killer known as Jigsaw be back from the dead?
A group of U.S. soldiers struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life.
