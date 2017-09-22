There's more to her than meets the eye

Share Pin

She's a legend on the court, and she's an unwavering activist off it. Her career in tennis spanned nearly 30 years, and in that time, she rose up to be one of the real greats in her field. She is Billie Jean King, and soon, a whole new generation will get to meet her thanks to the new film Battle of the Sexes. Starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell as King and her real-life tennis sparring partner in the 1973 Battle of the Sexes, Bobby Riggs, this film will recreate and dramatize the events surrounding that match and explore the social issues immediately tied up in it: equal pay, gender equality and King's own identity as a lesbian.

But you can't rely on Battle of the Sexes to do all the work for you; if you want to know more about King, then you need to keep reading. Our exploration of King's life may reveal some surprising tidbits about her you never knew.