You're not ready for the new season

Share Pin

It doesn't seem possible for this coming season of How to Get Away With Murder to top Season 3, but based on the following subtly detailed spoilers, there's a chance Season 4 will be just as thrilling.

There's no denying that each new season brings a mystery (usually a murder) that reels in viewers who then beg for answers until they finally get them in the finale.

And let's face it: the ABC drama, starring Viola Davis, always has us on the edge of our seats. Plus, when doesn't she deliver a standout performance? There's a reason she's received two Golden Globe nominations and won an Emmy in 2015 (and made history) for her role as Annalise Keating.

Now that we know Wes is dead (seriously, how is that possible?) and Laurel's father is responsible for his death, what's going to happen next for Annalise and the Keating 5 4? Here are a few clues.