You're not ready for the new season

It doesn't seem possible for this coming season of How to Get Away With Murder to top Season 3, but based on the following subtly detailed spoilers, there's a chance Season 4 will be just as thrilling.
There's no denying that each new season brings a mystery (usually a murder) that reels in viewers who then beg for answers until they finally get them in the finale.
And let's face it: the ABC drama, starring Viola Davis, always has us on the edge of our seats. Plus, when doesn't she deliver a standout performance? There's a reason she's received two Golden Globe nominations and won an Emmy in 2015 (and made history) for her role as Annalise Keating.
Now that we know Wes is dead (seriously, how is that possible?) and Laurel's father is responsible for his death, what's going to happen next for Annalise and the Keating 5 4? Here are a few clues.
Did you know that Davis' husband, Julius Tennon, is guest-starring in an episode? At the time of the announcement, no details were available.
However, after speaking with Variety in August, executive producer Pete Nowalk dished, "Julius is amazing, and he is in our premiere. He is on [Annalise's] side. It’s a really fun dynamic that they play, and it is surprising. You know, I’d seen him in Lila & Eve, and I’d spent a lot of time with him, and when we were writing the premiere, I came up with this character and told Viola if he was open to it, that’s who I’m writing. There’s a lot of his voice in this character. Sometimes when you meet people in real life, their voice just gets in your head, and it sticks."
Well, based on this TGIT promo for the 2017 season, it looks like Davis is getting hot and heavy with her husband on-screen.
And here is further footage of Davis and Tennon acting together. Who else is excited for this?
In July, TV Line reported that Jimmy Smits would be joining this season in a "guest arc."
Not much is known about his character except, as TV Line revealed, "Smits will play a prominent figure in Annalise’s life on ABC drama. We also hear he will have a key role in this season’s overarching mystery."
He also makes an appearance in the TGIT promo — and he looks like he's up to no good.
Are you ready for more Jorge Castillo (Esai Morales)? If not, too bad, because we haven't seen the last of Laurel's father.
As revealed by Entertainment Weekly in August, Morales will once again appear as Jorge in a "recurring capacity." Seeing as he is responsible for Wes' death (he had family friend Dominic, played by Nicholas Gonzalez, do the dirty work), it only makes sense for Jorge to play a part this season.
Per TV Guide's 2017 fall preview, "The central engine of the season will be unraveling why Jorge wanted Wes dead and [A.D.A. Todd] Denver's [Benito Martinez] exact involvement." Karla Souza told the outlet, "I think when the Keating 4 finds out [about Jorge], there's going to be a huge backlash on Laurel. It's her father. Who knows how that's going to play into the dynamics of the group?"
Entertainment Weekly also revealed in August that Martinez's Denver will show up in a "recurring capacity" as well.
Since Denver has a connection to Laurel's father and went after Annalise in Season 3, one can only imagine what he'll be up to in Season 4.
Most likely, he'll once again go against Annalise and the Keating 4, but how exactly?
The fourth season is going to be an even bigger season for Laurel.
With her dad now back in the picture, fans knowing he is responsible for Wes' death, Laurel pregnant with Wes' child and her dad tricking her into signing an affidavit saying that Laurel committed perjury as a teenageer when she claimed she was kidnapped, viewers are owed a behind-the-scenes look at her.
That's exactly what they are going to get. Nowalk told TV Line, "This is the perfect way to reveal more of where [Laurel] comes from. It will make a lot of sense why he ordered Wes to be killed. It’s fun to dig more into what Laurel’s backstory is and create a mystery around her family."
There's no doubt Annalise has been through a lot in her life, but Wes' death is going to take its toll. As she declared in the Season 3 finale at her Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, "He felt like my son… because he was my son. He was my son. And he’s gone."
Not only will be there be a time jump ("a month or two"), but Nowalk also told Variety about Annalise's journey this season: "Annalise will have had some time to figure out what she wants to do with her life now, and really the first episode is very heavy on Annalise putting her life back together and seeing what step one is for her to redeem herself." He also added, "She’s definitely been beaten down, and we’re going to watch her rise from the ashes, literally, of last season."
As you can see in this photo, Cicely Tyson will also return as Annalise's mother, Ophelia. "Her mother is always this core emotional support system for her, and we’re going to see Cicely again," Nowalk revealed. "She’ll have a really big influence on Annalise moving on and putting that fight back in her."
As with every season, there will be another flash forward in Season 4. However, fans better brace themselves, because it will be different this time around.
"Our other questions have been, who shot Annalise? Who killed Sam? Who killed Wes?" Nowalk told TV Line before adding, "This time, the question is a where."
The executive producer also teased to Variety about the flash forward, "We’re doing another flash forward, of course, and that’s how we’ll be finding out a lot more about why [Laurel's] dad would be involved in Wes’ murder. Whether Laurel finds out about her father having killed Wes, what she’s going to do about that, that plays a big deal into our flash forward."
He then said, "But our question this year — the 'Who killed Sam?' 'Who's under the sheet?' — is a 'where?' And it's a really big where! I can't say anything more than that, but what I like about it is it feels different from all of the other seasons because it doesn't necessarily mean it's a who-killed-who mystery. And all of the characters are going to be involved and active in the flash forward mystery. It's a 'where' that everyone wants the answer to."
Remember when Oliver proposed to Connor in the finale?
Well, TV Guide reports that there is a possibility for a Coliver wedding.
According to TV Line, "Connor will respond to Oliver’s marriage proposal during the season premiere." So, all you 'shippers, you won't have to wait too long to hear his answer.
Just because Wes is dead doesn't mean viewers have seen the last of Alfred Enoch.
According to TV Guide, "Alfred Enoch could return in flashbacks as Wes, especially because showrunner Pete Nowalk plans to reveal who Wes was talking to on the phone when he said, 'This is Christophe.'"
If you can't remember, Wes was shown making a mysterious phone call to someone who still remains anonymous. All we know is that the contact was listed as his "in case of emergency."
Variety also asked Nowalk about whether or not Enoch will still be part of the show. "We've only written the first four episodes, and he's working abroad on another show, so right now we don't have specific plans to bring him back, but I'm really hoping it happens," he dished.
Fans definitely know a lot more about Bonnie than they did in Season 1.
If you consider yourself a Bon Bon fan, then get ready to learn more about her.
According to TV Guide, Season 4 "will definitely explore more of Bonnie's backstory and her early relationship with Annalise, similar to how Frank's connection was revealed last season."
At the end of Season 3, Asher and Michaela declared their love for one another, but that doesn't necessarily mean all is well for them in the future.
As Nowalk told Entertainment Weekly in June, "Michaela said 'I love you' and I don't know how she's going to feel about that once all the trauma has died down at that moment."
And by "trauma," he obviously means Wes' death, which will certainly continue to have a massive effect on the group.
You haven't seen the last of Frank Delfino.
In July, a fan asked Entertainment Weekly if Frank would return to Annalise's team, you know, after he was ousted for somewhat being responsible for the death of Annalise's baby.
To that, Nowalk answered, "Frank has a long road back to get into Annalise’s good graces. We’ll see if he even is going to take that on or if he’s going to be a lone wolf next season."
After a fan asked Entertainment Weekly in September if there would be "more murder" this season, Nowalk told the outlet, "Will we see more murder? We will see more blood."
Whose blood we'll see remains unknown.
