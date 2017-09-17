Primetime Emmys 2017

Share Pin

The 69th annual Primetime Emmys were held Sunday night in Los Angeles, with many of Hollywood’s top stars in attendance. And you know what that means, right? All the fashion. From ball gowns to pantsuits and everything in between, attendees brought their A-game on the red carpet.

It news that likely surprises no one, the Stranger Things kids dominated the red carpet with their cute-as-a-button ensembles. But the ‘80s era sci-fi series wasn’t the only critically acclaimed show to be represented at the Emmys in full (fashion-forward) force.

The stars of top-rated series like Big Little Lies, This Is Us and the Handmaid’s Tale made their way down the red carpet, too. And you know what? They were all pretty big winners in the fashion department as well.

Here’s a closer look at some of our favorite styles to come from the night. Congrats to all of the super-chic nominees and winners!