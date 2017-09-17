Primetime Emmys 2017

The 69th annual Primetime Emmys were held Sunday night in Los Angeles, with many of Hollywood’s top stars in attendance. And you know what that means, right? All the fashion. From ball gowns to pantsuits and everything in between, attendees brought their A-game on the red carpet.
It news that likely surprises no one, the Stranger Things kids dominated the red carpet with their cute-as-a-button ensembles. But the ‘80s era sci-fi series wasn’t the only critically acclaimed show to be represented at the Emmys in full (fashion-forward) force.
The stars of top-rated series like Big Little Lies, This Is Us and the Handmaid’s Tale made their way down the red carpet, too. And you know what? They were all pretty big winners in the fashion department as well.
Here’s a closer look at some of our favorite styles to come from the night. Congrats to all of the super-chic nominees and winners!
The boys of Stranger Things ditched their '80s duds in favor of hip suits, and they're even more adorable.
Stranger Things' resident girl looked out-of-this-world in a princess dress by Calvin Klein with sparkly accessories.
Newlywed Julianne Hough channeled some serious romance in a tulle, floral-applique gown by Marchesa.
This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown took home the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series -- and looked the part!
Is it just us, or does Felicity Huffman look more amazing with every passing minute?
Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka struck the perfect balance between all grown up and young and fun.
Issa Rae, creator and star of HBO's Insecure, stunned in a red, low-backed Vera Wang gown.
Between her chestnut-hued hair and leaf-print grown, Modern Family's Sarah Hyland was pumpkin spice perfection.
Shailene Woodley proved perfectly on-trend in an emerald green pleated velvet gown by Ralph Lauren.
Not only did Donald Glover win outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, but he did it wearing this killer suit.
Another breakout This Is Us star, Chrissy Metz went for vintage glamour in a jewel tone gown.
Black-ish star Yara Shahidi is rapidly becoming a red carpet darling, thanks to choices lihe this Prada gown.
Madeline Brewer's metallic BERTA gown and fierce updo are a far cry from her Handmaid's Tale character.
Mandy Moore must be floating on cloud nine in her haute couture considering the year This Is Us has enjoyed.
Something tells us Zoe Kravitz's Big Little Lies character would approve of this fringed, rainbow Dior gown.
The Sinner's Jessica Biel just about stole the show before it even started in this incredible Ralph & Russo gown.
You can describe Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess as bold, gold and fabulous at the Emmys.
A form-fitting orange gown made HTGAWM's Viola Davis stand out from the crown.
Nicole Kidman won outstanding lead actress in a limited series... and also the night, with this classic red gown.
