Celebs & books are a match made in heaven

Celebrities have been writing books for as long as we can remember. Whether it's recounting their lives to us — with all its highs and lows — or sitting us down to give us some much-needed wisdom or perhaps even just writing a book to regale us on a topic we may never have guessed they'd be an expert in, the art of a celebrity putting pen to paper is most certainly an intriguing one. As we approach the latter half of 2017, various celebrities are releasing their books that fall into the above categories (and a few others). Celebrities like Anna Faris, Teresa Giudice and Tyler Perry are all weighing in this autumn and winter with their own interesting stories for us to soak up in book form. There won't be any shortage of intrigue, honesty and hilarity in these fresh tomes, so why not check one of them out when they are released?
Anna Faris' new book, Unqualified, will take the title from her current hit podcast. In the book, Faris discusses her own memories about her childhood, her romantic life and what has made her so qualified and unqualified to give other people life advice.
Unqualified is out Oct. 24, 2017.
Stand-up comedian and actor Whitney Cummings gets honest about her own life experiences with anxiety, making mistakes, failing big time and finding a way to not only forgive yourself but come out the other side a stronger person in her new book, I'm Fine... and Other Lies.
I'm Fine is out Oct. 3, 2017.
Being Mary Jane star Gabrielle Union's book, We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True sees the actor writing out a collection of essays that run the gamut in subject from womanhood to issues around race to what it's like living and working in Hollywood.
We're Going to Need More Wine is out Oct. 17, 2017.
After a very public fall from grace, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is back and stronger than ever with Standing Strong. She'll get honest about life, what happened to her since she left prison and how she's getting back on her feet and, yes, standing strong.
Standing Strong is out Oct. 3, 2017.
Alec Baldwin steps away from serious memoirs to release a book written with Kurt Andersen titled You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody). Written as if this were a memoir penned by President Trump, Baldwin and Andersen will no doubt have fun pushing the envelope, jokingly imagining what the first year as president must have been like for our incredibly controversial president.
You Can't Spell America Without Me is out Nov. 7, 2017.
The View co-host Joy Behar is here to comfort us during these trying times with her new book, The Great Gasbag: An A-to-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World. Here, Behar will provide lighthearted lessons on some very thorny subjects, all stemming from President Trump and the events and people surrounding him.
The Great Gasbag is out Oct. 24, 2017.
Legendary musician Phil Collins is recounting it all for us in his new memoir, Not Dead Yet: The Memoir. Beginning during his childhood when he discovered a love of music at age 11 to his early brushes with musical success and fame to the present day, Collins is here to tell us all what happened in living color.
Not Dead Yet is out Sept. 12, 2017.
Plus-size model Tess Holliday is telling us all to embrace our bodies and love ourselves in her new book The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl. Detailing her own life's journey with being overweight and cultivating her current healthy and loving body image, Holliday's candor will be much appreciated by readers everywhere.
The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl is out Sept. 26, 2017.
Powerhouse producer and director Tyler Perry gets candid about the role his faith plays in his life and how it has helped guide him on the path he now finds himself traveling down in his new book, Higher Is Waiting. The actor, writer, director and producer will offer up his own lessons on spirituality and living a more fulfilling life in this delightful new book.
Higher Is Waiting is out Nov. 14, 2017.
Sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are opening up in their book, Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life about what it was like growing up in such a public and politically engaged family whose actions affected the course of the nation for two separate presidential terms and all the years in between. This memoir gives a new perspective on two young women you only think you know.
Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life is out Oct. 24, 2017.
Former Vice President Joe Biden details the emotional and tense final year of son Beau Biden's life as he battled cancer. Opening up to readers about embracing life with his son in those final months, Biden's new book Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose might leave you misty-eyed.
Promise Me, Dad is out Nov. 14, 2017.
Recovering drug addict, political firebrand and actor Russell Brand is getting candid once again in his new book, Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions. Never one to shy away from tough conversations or getting brutally honest about the good and the bad in life, Brand's unique view on addiction makes his book a must-read.
Recovery is out Oct. 3, 2017.
The late actor Roger Moore's memoir À Bientôt, completed shortly before his passing earlier in 2017, will look back at his life and his storied career with a somewhat cheeky tone. Featuring artwork from Moore himself, À Bientôt is a heartwarming and inviting look at a man who dazzled us on the big screen.
À Bientôt is out Nov. 1, 2017.
