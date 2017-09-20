Celebs & books are a match made in heaven

Share Pin

Celebrities have been writing books for as long as we can remember. Whether it's recounting their lives to us — with all its highs and lows — or sitting us down to give us some much-needed wisdom or perhaps even just writing a book to regale us on a topic we may never have guessed they'd be an expert in, the art of a celebrity putting pen to paper is most certainly an intriguing one. As we approach the latter half of 2017, various celebrities are releasing their books that fall into the above categories (and a few others). Celebrities like Anna Faris, Teresa Giudice and Tyler Perry are all weighing in this autumn and winter with their own interesting stories for us to soak up in book form. There won't be any shortage of intrigue, honesty and hilarity in these fresh tomes, so why not check one of them out when they are released?