Who needs sleep anyway?

If you’re in the mood for a good scare, you came to the right place, because while it’s easy to find big-budget or well-known films to freak you out, there’s something to be said for discovering a diamond in the horror genre rough.

The following 23 films span the genre from psychological to supernatural, gory to occult. There’s a little something for everyone in this unsettling sampler. These movies aren’t for the faint of heart. And in full disclosure, they’re definitely not suitable for work. What they are is terrifying — and obscure enough that you can introduce them to your circle of friends. After all, misery loves company, right? Nothing says “you’re my BFF” like frightening the daylights out of someone.

Since this list focuses on lesser-known masterpieces of scary cinema, you won’t find icons like The Shining or Poltergeist. What you will find is nearly two dozen really frickin’ scary films that any horror fan should watch.