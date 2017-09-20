The upside down

 
15 Movies & TV Shows Coming & Leaving Netflix in October

It’s finally fall, and that means some of our favorite TV shows and Netflix original movies are ready to stream. Stranger Things left us with a big cliff-hanger — after using her powers to kill the monster, is Eleven even alive? If she is, will she be in the first episode or will we have to stay up all night bingeing through the entire season? Trying to keep track of all the characters and upside-down dimensions can be challenging, but we can’t wait to go on the next interdimensional ride with these kids.

Patton Oswalt has a new stand-up comedy special streaming on Netflix we’re particularly excited about. After suffering through the tragic loss of his wife, Michelle McNamara, just over a year ago, it seems he’s turning his pain into humor. We have mad respect for man who can pick up the pieces after a loss and move forward.

Click through our slideshow and see what else is coming and going this October.

From Adam Sandler, this movie about an estranged family stars Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson.

Two FBI agents analyze and try to prevent crimes committed by psychopaths.

In Season 4, a band of human teens defends the galaxy from an evil alien.

After taking a break to grieve his wife, Oswalt is back doing stand-up.

From Stephen King, a man confesses his wife’s murder and how she haunted him.

This documentary series focuses on Kate del Castillo, the actor who interviewed the drug lord.

Frank Grillo stars as a getaway driver involved in a botched robbery.

Eleven is confirmed to be in Season 2, but we don't know any more than that.

All seven seasons of the Emmy-winning sitcom from Tina Fey are leaving.

This docuseries focuses on animals with spines called vertebrates.

A look at all the mysteries surrounding women's breasts in today's world.

This reality game show features Steampunk "makers" competing for a cash prize.

Don't miss Lady Gaga in this horror anthology set in a Los Angeles hotel.

Season 4, set in 1950s Florida, focuses on the struggles of one of the last remaining freak shows in the U.S.

