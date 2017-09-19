TV's finest fashion choices

 
The 14 Most Memorable Mindy Lahiri Looks on 'The Mindy Project

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women's involvement & influence in Hollywood.

View Profile
Vivan Sink, Jordin Althaus, Patrick Wymore/Hulu
Life may be a bit of a roller coaster for Mindy Lahiri on The Mindy Project, but she always — always — looks good. In fact, Mindy's fashion choices on The Mindy Project are so on point that it's hard to choose her most memorable looks because they're all memorable. At least, that's what we think. 

Mindy's style is best classified as "classy and graceful under pressure." Whether Morgan is wigging out and needs to be calmed down, Mindy and Danny are verbally sparring with one another, or she has to quickly jump from office hours to surgery, Mindy's style is always fancy and feminine with just the right touch of sass. She loves to mix prints and textures, she never holds back and she always makes a bold statement. 

On that note, here's a look at some of Mindy's most memorable outfits on The Mindy Project.

Evans Vestal Ward/Hulu
A night on the town means donning a fancy fur and showing everyone else up. 

Jordin Althaus/Hulu
Just because she's a mom now, that doesn't mean her preppy, chic style has to go out the window. 

Jordin Althaus/Hulu
Look at this adorable floral dress with just the right amount of vintage flourish. Fantastic!

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
Her clothes often match her mood, and it's clear Mindy's choosing to stay sunny, even when things with Ben aren't.

Beth Dubber/FOX
Simple, sweet and totally cool: that's Mindy, all right.

Greg Gayne/FOX
Check out this foxy mama, all dressed in red!

Jordin Althaus/Hulu
Even when things are going awry with Morgan, Mindy looks calm and composed in this floral dress and pink duster.

FOX
Mindy's graphic tees are usually on point, but this "Shopping is my cardio" T-shirt is especially amazing.

FOX
Mindy definitely sexed up the U.S. Postal Service uniform, but we're not mad about it.

FOX
Mindy totally stands out from the crowd in that amazing firework-print skirt and red leather jacket. 

NBC
Even as a new mama, Mindy kept things stylishly simple, as she did when she wore this pineapple print overcoat.

FOX
She's keeping it festive with a traditional sari that is stunning to admire.

Jordin Althaus/Hulu
Mindy looks very cute but very chill in her graphic sweater.

