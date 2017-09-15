Here are our 'DWTS' predictions

Share Pin

Dancing with the Stars has already reached its 25th season! Some things are the same: the hosts, many of the pros and the usual judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman. But there's also change afoot. Julianne Hough is taking this season off from judging, and with Derek Hough also gone, it will the first Hough-less season in awhile.

It's fun to speculate about the judges and pros, but with a new season about to begin, we're most interested in the new cast. It's a doozy, complete with child stars, athletes and several other familiar faces. Perhaps most interesting, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be duking it out, and they're not the only couple to go head to head... they're partnered with Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. What we really want to know, however, is who will deliver the most drama, the most tears and the most criticism from Len. Check out these eight predictions for the new cast.