Here are our 'DWTS' predictions

8 Predictions About the Upcoming Season of ‘DWTS’

Stephanie Gustafson

by

ABC
Dancing with the Stars has already reached its 25th season! Some things are the same: the hosts, many of the pros and the usual judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman. But there's also change afoot. Julianne Hough is taking this season off from judging, and with Derek Hough also gone, it will the first Hough-less season in awhile.

It's fun to speculate about the judges and pros, but with a new season about to begin, we're most interested in the new cast. It's a doozy, complete with child stars, athletes and several other familiar faces. Perhaps most interesting, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be duking it out, and they're not the only couple to go head to head... they're partnered with Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. What we really want to know, however, is who will deliver the most drama, the most tears and the most criticism from Len. Check out these eight predictions for the new cast.

ABC
People might think that Nikki Bella will instantly break down in tears, but she's way tougher than viewers suspect. Terrell Owens, on the other hand, has been known to cry profusely off the field. 

ABC
As we've seen in Season 24, sheer dancing ability doesn't always beat out popularity. But it does ensure high scores from the judges. Jordan Fisher has an extensive background in gymnastics and musical theater, so he arguably has an advantage. Still, he insists DWTS is not a bit like anything he's ever done before.

ABC
Nick Lachey is a musician, but that doesn't necessarily translate to success on DWTS. His brother was a great dancer, but that doesn't guarantee anything either. Vanessa has a background in cheerleading, which is bound to help. Both Lacheys will do well, but Vanessa just might edge out her husband, especially with Maks' help. 

ABC
Somebody always annoys Len Goodman with overly ambitious choreography, costuming or set design. Len has had his issues with Mark Ballas in the past, but he and Maks have the most contentious history. Things could get ugly.

ABC
The star of Total Divas and Total Bellas, WWE star Nikki Bella has a thing for drama. She knows how to cultivate it in the ring, on reality TV and most likely on the dance floor. Add in a new fiancé and a hot dance partner, and chaos is bound to ensue. 

ABC
Several of this season's stars are bound to attract familiar faces in the crowd, but Sasha Pieterse has already admitted that her Pretty Little Liars buds will be around.

ABC
It's impossible to choose a winner from this talented and likable bunch, but Lindsey Stirling just might have what it takes. She's charming; she has dance experience; and most important, she has the incredibly popular Mark Ballas on her side. 

