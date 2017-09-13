Mariah Carey from beginning to now

Share Pin

It's hard to believe Mariah Carey has been at the top of the music scene now for 27 years. Her first self-titled album was released in 1990 to massive success, and she hasn't really slowed down in her career since.



Flash-forward through 13 albums, 63 singles, five Grammys, a Vegas residency, two children, a few men and a net worth of $500 million, and you have the Carey of 2017. This is Mariah Carey the empire.



But how did she go from innocent 18-year-old opera-trained singer to powerhouse superstar? Well, it was a long and at times difficult journey through diva-infested waters. No one can or should claim Carey's road has been a simple one, but she has always managed to come out on top. Perhaps that's the sharpest point of all in her star.



