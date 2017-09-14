 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

10 Exclusive Photos From Emma Stone & Steve Carell's New Movie ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
#1/11:

Tennis, anyone?

Twentieth Century Fox
#1/11:

Tennis, anyone?

Back in 1973, an epic face-off happened in tennis that soon thereafter became known as the Battle of the Sexes. Up-and-coming tennis star Billie Jean King found herself invited to play tennis against the flamboyant yet undeniably talented tennis pro, Bobby Riggs. Their publicized match, notable for its amplified attention to the differences in how men and women play tennis, became a landmark event in tennis. It also became the basis for the new film Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell

Stone will play King and Carell will play Riggs. The film will mark a reunion for Stone and Carell, who previously starred together in 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love, and who have both gone on to achieve great success in their careers (think Oscar nominations and wins, high-profile projects and a growing public reputation for likability). It's certainly exciting to see these two come back together on the big screen, but it's even more exciting to see them sink their teeth into a timely and entertaining drama that chiefly unpacks sexism within a particular industry and topics like the necessity of equal pay (an issue Billie Jean King talks about in the film). 

In the run up to the film's release, SheKnows was given access to exclusive Battle of the Sexes photos, which we've put together here for you to look through. Take a peek and get prepped for this exciting film.

#3/11:

A great group of women

Twentieth Century Fox
#3/11:

A great group of women

The women Billie Jean King plays tennis with all take time to pose for a photo.

#4/11:

Just some tennis pros hanging out, NBD

Twentieth Century Fox
#4/11:

Just some tennis pros hanging out, NBD

Billie Jean King, Ted Tinling (Alan Cumming) and Rosie Casals (Natalie Morales) all hang out during a fitting for Billie Jean.

#5/11:

Making a promise

Twentieth Century Fox
#5/11:

Making a promise

It looks like Bobby and his wife are getting serious about his behavior here. Can he be tamed?

#6/11:

Bobby Riggs sports some saucy clothing

Twentieth Century Fox
#6/11:

Bobby Riggs sports some saucy clothing

Bobby Riggs dons a very cheeky Sugar Daddy jacket, named for the candy but conjuring up saucier connotations too.

#7/11:

Business talks

Twentieth Century Fox
#7/11:

Business talks

The pros get involved in a heated discussion with Bill Pullman's character before the match.

#8/11:

A little breakfast gossip never hurts

Twentieth Century Fox
#8/11:

A little breakfast gossip never hurts

English tennis pro Teddy Tinling has an intense breakfast time chat with Harry (played by Wallace Langham).

#9/11:

Getting some practice rounds in

Twentieth Century Fox
#9/11:

Getting some practice rounds in

Bobby Riggs is back on the court, no doubt preparing to play the formidable Billie Jean King.

#10/11:

A Stone-y surprise

Twentieth Century Fox
#10/11:

A Stone-y surprise

Emma Stone — or is it really Billie Jean King? — looks positively surprised as she sits in a '70s-era salon for what looks like a makeover.

#11/11:

With the directors

Twentieth Century Fox
#11/11:

With the directors

Battle of the Sexes directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris watch the magic unfold from on the monitor while filming.

Related Slideshows

Curb Your Enthusiasm & 171 Shows Returning to TV Through 2018

11 Things Beyoncé's Done Since Giving Birth to Twins 6 Months Ago

10 Female Comedians Who Are Killing It Right Now
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started