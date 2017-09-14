Tennis, anyone?

Back in 1973, an epic face-off happened in tennis that soon thereafter became known as the Battle of the Sexes. Up-and-coming tennis star Billie Jean King found herself invited to play tennis against the flamboyant yet undeniably talented tennis pro, Bobby Riggs. Their publicized match, notable for its amplified attention to the differences in how men and women play tennis, became a landmark event in tennis. It also became the basis for the new film Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell.
Stone will play King and Carell will play Riggs. The film will mark a reunion for Stone and Carell, who previously starred together in 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love, and who have both gone on to achieve great success in their careers (think Oscar nominations and wins, high-profile projects and a growing public reputation for likability). It's certainly exciting to see these two come back together on the big screen, but it's even more exciting to see them sink their teeth into a timely and entertaining drama that chiefly unpacks sexism within a particular industry and topics like the necessity of equal pay (an issue Billie Jean King talks about in the film).
In the run up to the film's release, SheKnows was given access to exclusive Battle of the Sexes photos, which we've put together here for you to look through. Take a peek and get prepped for this exciting film.
Billie Jean King and her friends hold a press conference to discuss why equality for women is so important.
The women Billie Jean King plays tennis with all take time to pose for a photo.
Billie Jean King, Ted Tinling (Alan Cumming) and Rosie Casals (Natalie Morales) all hang out during a fitting for Billie Jean.
It looks like Bobby and his wife are getting serious about his behavior here. Can he be tamed?
Bobby Riggs dons a very cheeky Sugar Daddy jacket, named for the candy but conjuring up saucier connotations too.
The pros get involved in a heated discussion with Bill Pullman's character before the match.
English tennis pro Teddy Tinling has an intense breakfast time chat with Harry (played by Wallace Langham).
Bobby Riggs is back on the court, no doubt preparing to play the formidable Billie Jean King.
Emma Stone — or is it really Billie Jean King? — looks positively surprised as she sits in a '70s-era salon for what looks like a makeover.
Battle of the Sexes directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris watch the magic unfold from on the monitor while filming.
