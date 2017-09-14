Tennis, anyone?

Share Pin

Back in 1973, an epic face-off happened in tennis that soon thereafter became known as the Battle of the Sexes. Up-and-coming tennis star Billie Jean King found herself invited to play tennis against the flamboyant yet undeniably talented tennis pro, Bobby Riggs. Their publicized match, notable for its amplified attention to the differences in how men and women play tennis, became a landmark event in tennis. It also became the basis for the new film Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell.

Stone will play King and Carell will play Riggs. The film will mark a reunion for Stone and Carell, who previously starred together in 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love, and who have both gone on to achieve great success in their careers (think Oscar nominations and wins, high-profile projects and a growing public reputation for likability). It's certainly exciting to see these two come back together on the big screen, but it's even more exciting to see them sink their teeth into a timely and entertaining drama that chiefly unpacks sexism within a particular industry and topics like the necessity of equal pay (an issue Billie Jean King talks about in the film).

In the run up to the film's release, SheKnows was given access to exclusive Battle of the Sexes photos, which we've put together here for you to look through. Take a peek and get prepped for this exciting film.