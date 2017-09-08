NYFW 2017 is off to a great start

New York Fashion Week officially kicked off Sept. 6, which means that the Big Apple will be filled to the brim with the biggest movers and shakers in the fashion industry. Not only is this a major event for the prestige fashion houses from around the world, this is also a time when new and emerging fashion brands can make their debut and show their vision to the world. Needless to say, it's a pretty exciting time if you are a huge fan of all things fashion and beauty.
Another exciting effect of New York Fashion Week is the fact that it's a huge draw for celebrities. Actors from film and television, models young and old, high-fliers in society and the who's who of the media all turn out for this incredibly important week. Seeing as New York Fashion Week has just begun, I reckon it's time we start our celeb watch now. Here's who's been spotted at NYFW thus far.
Ricci modeled one of Calvin Klein's new looks, thanking him for the "amazing colorblocking experience" on Instagram.
Kardashian arrived at Tom Ford's show wearing one of her signature looks: latex.
Hadid walked for a number of designers, including Anna Sui and Ralph Lauren.
Baldwin stunned at the Elle NYFW Kickoff Party on Wednesday.
Culpo stopped by the Kickoff Party before heading to the Pamella Roland Spring 2018 Collection Show.
Bennett and Moore were in the front row for Ralph Lauren's show.
Jackson debuted her new fringe-like bangs at the Kickoff Party.
Runway queen Campbell stunned as she walked for La Perla.
Graham paired a daring mesh top with a classic blazer for the Kickoff Party.
Crawford, the OG supermodel, of course made an appearance at Tom Ford's show.
Schreiber's fitted suit stood out at Tom Ford's show.
Waterhouse went with a classic LBD with modern cutouts for Tom Ford's show.
Elgort made a statement with his holographic suit jacket at Tom Ford's show.
The Bachelorette star made an appearance at the Bulgari Goldea the Roman Night Fragrance Launch Party.
Dewan Tatum walked for Young Living Oils and shared a snap of her experience on Instagram.
