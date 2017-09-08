 
The Best Celebrity Photos From New York Fashion Week

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

NYFW 2017 is off to a great start

Peter White/Getty Images
NYFW 2017 is off to a great start

New York Fashion Week officially kicked off Sept. 6, which means that the Big Apple will be filled to the brim with the biggest movers and shakers in the fashion industry. Not only is this a major event for the prestige fashion houses from around the world, this is also a time when new and emerging fashion brands can make their debut and show their vision to the world. Needless to say, it's a pretty exciting time if you are a huge fan of all things fashion and beauty.

Another exciting effect of New York Fashion Week is the fact that it's a huge draw for celebrities. Actors from film and television, models young and old, high-fliers in society and the who's who of the media all turn out for this incredibly important week. Seeing as New York Fashion Week has just begun, I reckon it's time we start our celeb watch now. Here's who's been spotted at NYFW thus far.

Kim Kardashian

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Kardashian arrived at Tom Ford's show wearing one of her signature looks: latex.

Bella Hadid

Desiree Navarro/Getty Images
Bella Hadid

Hadid walked for a number of designers, including Anna Sui and Ralph Lauren.

Hailey Baldwin

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin stunned at the Elle NYFW Kickoff Party on Wednesday.

Olivia Culpo

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Olivia Culpo

Culpo stopped by the Kickoff Party before heading to the Pamella Roland Spring 2018 Collection Show.

Haley Bennett & Julianne Moore

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Haley Bennett & Julianne Moore

Bennett and Moore were in the front row for Ralph Lauren's show.

Paris Jackson

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Paris Jackson

Jackson debuted her new fringe-like bangs at the Kickoff Party.

Naomi Campbell

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for La Perla
Naomi Campbell

Runway queen Campbell stunned as she walked for La Perla.

Ashley Graham

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ashley Graham

Graham paired a daring mesh top with a classic blazer for the Kickoff Party.

Cindy Crawford

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Cindy Crawford

Crawford, the OG supermodel, of course made an appearance at Tom Ford's show.

Liev Schreiber

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Liev Schreiber

Schreiber's fitted suit stood out at Tom Ford's show.

Suki Waterhouse

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse went with a classic LBD with modern cutouts for Tom Ford's show.

Ansel Elgort

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Ansel Elgort

Elgort made a statement with his holographic suit jacket at Tom Ford's show.

JoJo Fletcher

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
JoJo Fletcher

The Bachelorette star made an appearance at the Bulgari Goldea the Roman Night Fragrance Launch Party.

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram
Jenna Dewan Tatum

Dewan Tatum walked for Young Living Oils and shared a snap of her experience on Instagram.

