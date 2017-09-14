Glamour is her middle name

Share Pin

As you can see from this photo, which was taken at the start of Lauren Bacall's screen career in 1944, she was beyond stunning.

She was one of the most glamorous women on the silver screen — and an actress who influenced old Hollywood in major ways with her talent. From starring in The Mirror Has Two Faces (which earned her an Oscar nomination) to her role alongside her first husband, Humphrey Bogart, in The Big Sleep, and her part in How to Marry a Millionaire, Bacall certainly left her mark in the movies.

As much as she was known for her acting, Bacall (who her closet friends called Betty, according to Kirk Douglas) was constantly recognized for her style and that smoky voice of hers. She was quite a woman.

In honor of what would have been her 93rd birthday on Saturday, it only seems appropriate to take a walk down memory lane and look back at some of Bacall's most glamorous moments. As you can probably imagine, there are a lot.