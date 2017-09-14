 
A Look Back at Lauren Bacall’s Most Glamorous Moments

Allyson Koerner

by

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living ...

Glamour is her middle name

WENN.com
Glamour is her middle name

As you can see from this photo, which was taken at the start of Lauren Bacall's screen career in 1944, she was beyond stunning.

She was one of the most glamorous women on the silver screen — and an actress who influenced old Hollywood in major ways with her talent. From starring in The Mirror Has Two Faces (which earned her an Oscar nomination) to her role alongside her first husband, Humphrey Bogart, in The Big Sleep, and her part in How to Marry a Millionaire, Bacall certainly left her mark in the movies.

As much as she was known for her acting, Bacall (who her closet friends called Betty, according to Kirk Douglas) was constantly recognized for her style and that smoky voice of hers. She was quite a woman.

In honor of what would have been her 93rd birthday on Saturday, it only seems appropriate to take a walk down memory lane and look back at some of Bacall's most glamorous moments. As you can probably imagine, there are a lot.

Bogie who?

WENN.com
Bogie who?

In 1944, Bacall and Bogart starred in their first movie together, To Have and Have Not. He was 45 and she was 20.

Talk about captivating

WENN.com
Talk about captivating

This is a portrait of Bacall in 1946's The Big Sleep. She had the sultry look down at just 22.

She could say it all with a look

WENN.com
She could say it all with a look

There's no doubt these two had a connection, including in their 1947 film Dark Passage.

Wow

WENN.com
Wow

In 1956, Bacall co-starred with Rock Hudson in Written on the Wind. Only one word is needed to describe her: Wow.

Those eyes

WENN.com
Those eyes

This is a portrait of Bacall in 1944, and she definitely had the over-the-shoulder pose down.

A shining star

WENN.com
A shining star

She certainly wore her period costume well in 1950's Bright Leaf.

The hair, the jewelry, the clothing

WENN.com
The hair, the jewelry, the clothing

This is Bacall in 1953, and it is pure perfection.

Giving all kinds of shock treatment

WENN.com
Giving all kinds of shock treatment

Obviously, she pulled off the doctor part in her 1964 flick Shock Treatment.

Step aside, Ol' Blue Eyes

WENN.com
Step aside, Ol' Blue Eyes

This is Bacall and Frank Sinatra arriving at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood for Pal Joey in 1957. They were briefly engaged in 1958.

Red lip and pearls

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Red lip and pearls

This 1950 photo of Bacall is everything and so much more.

The only way to lounge in bed

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
The only way to lounge in bed

She seriously took sitting in bed to a whole new level in 1950.

Pure sultriness

John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images
Pure sultriness

Between her gorgeous hair, that sultry look and her silk attire, this 1945 image of Bacall is flawless.

Two beauties

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Two beauties

This is Bacall and Marilyn Monroe attending the Los Angeles premiere of their 1953 film How to Marry a Millionaire

Bogie and Betty's wedding

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Bogie and Betty's wedding

On May 21, 1945, Bogart and Bacall got married — and this is a photo of them cutting their cake.

Their emotions say it all

Universal-International/Getty Images
Their emotions say it all

This is a 1956 publicity portrait of Bacall and Hudson's movie Written on the Wind. Does it get more stunning than these two together?

Making interviewing glam

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Making interviewing glam

In 1954, Bacall chatted with famed TV reporter Stan Chambers at the Los Angeles premiere of The Barefoot Contessa

He only has eyes for Bacall

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
He only has eyes for Bacall

Next to Gregory Peck, Bacall starred in the 1957 film Designing Woman, where she had quite the effect.

The definition of old Hollywood

Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art/Getty Images
The definition of old Hollywood

This is a photo of Bacall, Monroe and Betty Grable on the set of 1953's How to Marry a Millionaire. Bacall never had to be front and center to make an impact.

What attending events should look like

Art Zelin/Getty Images
What attending events should look like

Here is Bacall with her former second husband, actor Jason Robards, in 1970 going to a broadway show. 

