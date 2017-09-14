Glamour is her middle name

As you can see from this photo, which was taken at the start of Lauren Bacall's screen career in 1944, she was beyond stunning.
She was one of the most glamorous women on the silver screen — and an actress who influenced old Hollywood in major ways with her talent. From starring in The Mirror Has Two Faces (which earned her an Oscar nomination) to her role alongside her first husband, Humphrey Bogart, in The Big Sleep, and her part in How to Marry a Millionaire, Bacall certainly left her mark in the movies.
As much as she was known for her acting, Bacall (who her closet friends called Betty, according to Kirk Douglas) was constantly recognized for her style and that smoky voice of hers. She was quite a woman.
In honor of what would have been her 93rd birthday on Saturday, it only seems appropriate to take a walk down memory lane and look back at some of Bacall's most glamorous moments. As you can probably imagine, there are a lot.
Here are Douglas and Bacall in their 1950 movie Young Man With a Horn. She was a scene-stealer.
In 1944, Bacall and Bogart starred in their first movie together, To Have and Have Not. He was 45 and she was 20.
This is a portrait of Bacall in 1946's The Big Sleep. She had the sultry look down at just 22.
There's no doubt these two had a connection, including in their 1947 film Dark Passage.
In 1956, Bacall co-starred with Rock Hudson in Written on the Wind. Only one word is needed to describe her: Wow.
This is a portrait of Bacall in 1944, and she definitely had the over-the-shoulder pose down.
She certainly wore her period costume well in 1950's Bright Leaf.
This is Bacall in 1953, and it is pure perfection.
Obviously, she pulled off the doctor part in her 1964 flick Shock Treatment.
This is Bacall and Frank Sinatra arriving at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood for Pal Joey in 1957. They were briefly engaged in 1958.
This 1950 photo of Bacall is everything and so much more.
She seriously took sitting in bed to a whole new level in 1950.
Between her gorgeous hair, that sultry look and her silk attire, this 1945 image of Bacall is flawless.
This is Bacall and Marilyn Monroe attending the Los Angeles premiere of their 1953 film How to Marry a Millionaire.
On May 21, 1945, Bogart and Bacall got married — and this is a photo of them cutting their cake.
This is a 1956 publicity portrait of Bacall and Hudson's movie Written on the Wind. Does it get more stunning than these two together?
In 1954, Bacall chatted with famed TV reporter Stan Chambers at the Los Angeles premiere of The Barefoot Contessa.
Next to Gregory Peck, Bacall starred in the 1957 film Designing Woman, where she had quite the effect.
This is a photo of Bacall, Monroe and Betty Grable on the set of 1953's How to Marry a Millionaire. Bacall never had to be front and center to make an impact.
Here is Bacall with her former second husband, actor Jason Robards, in 1970 going to a broadway show.
