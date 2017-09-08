Happy & harmonious

Share Pin

Michael Bublé’s distinctive music may have earned him countless listeners worldwide, but it’s the singer’s sunny personality that has captured the hearts of millions. And Bublé gives credit for his practically palpable happiness to his original fan club: his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 20 months, called Eli for short.

Fans have followed along as the sweet family has grown, enjoying snapshots of a life centered on being present with each other. So, naturally, the world felt heartbroken right alongside the couple when they revealed in November 2016 that little Noah had been diagnosed with cancer and was currently undergoing treatment in the United States.

While the beloved singer has been quiet on social media as he and his wife focus on Noah’s fight (he's doing well!), Michael will be turning 42 on Sept. 9. In celebration of another year of great music and priceless family moments, here’s a look back at some of this oh-so-adorable family’s sweetest times together so far.

Our birthday wish for you, Michael, is nothing short of all the health, happiness and love your family’s hearts can hold.