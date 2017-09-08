Happy & harmonious

Michael Bublé’s distinctive music may have earned him countless listeners worldwide, but it’s the singer’s sunny personality that has captured the hearts of millions. And Bublé gives credit for his practically palpable happiness to his original fan club: his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 20 months, called Eli for short.
Fans have followed along as the sweet family has grown, enjoying snapshots of a life centered on being present with each other. So, naturally, the world felt heartbroken right alongside the couple when they revealed in November 2016 that little Noah had been diagnosed with cancer and was currently undergoing treatment in the United States.
While the beloved singer has been quiet on social media as he and his wife focus on Noah’s fight (he's doing well!), Michael will be turning 42 on Sept. 9. In celebration of another year of great music and priceless family moments, here’s a look back at some of this oh-so-adorable family’s sweetest times together so far.
Our birthday wish for you, Michael, is nothing short of all the health, happiness and love your family’s hearts can hold.
Michael shared this sweet family photo in celebration of his wife on Mother's Day, calling her his hero. Swoon.
In September 2016, the family of four prepared for a big adventure together: Michael's 2017 tour.
Michael welcomed another year (how is he 41?!) surrounded by his favorite people. And a storm trooper.
The family was all smiles in August of 2016 for Spider-Man, er, Noah's third birthday.
Raise your hand if you want to hang out with Michael, Noah and the rest of the fam in this super-cool sheet fort.
Skipping stones on the sound with dad? Yep, this memory will stick with little Noah forever.
When Daddy's away, Mama will... feed both boys like the superparent she is, of course.
Perhaps the cutest (and funniest) part of this pic is the hashtag #we<3momsboobs. Ha!
By the looks of it, Michael and Luisana are even more egg-cited about Easter than their boys.
Sleeping "4 feet under" might look uncomfortable, but this totally blissed-out dad doesn't seem to mind.
"Lots of sunshine with my sunshine," Michael posted of this bubbly pic with his happy boy. Be still, our hearts!
Despite the fact that Noah and Eli missed the "happiest place on Earth" memo, the fam is still having fun.
Sorry, Mickey, but you just can't hold a candle to the cuteness of this mini-mousketeer and his crocheted ears.
Tiny baby Eli fit perfectly into his dad's nook for what was surely a bonding moment both treasured.
There is nothing about his picture we don't like, including the look on both Noah and Michael's faces.
What a heart-warming throwback to January of 2016, when Noah's cutie-pie little bro Eli was born.
Every one of these adorable human beings gives us a major case of hair envy.
Riding the carousel, Luisana and young Noah look like they're living their best life.
Michael did it, y'all... he found Nemo! And, newsflash, the "catch of the day" is basically the cutest.
Could Michael and Luisana be any cuter testing out mattresses? Check her sweet little Eli baby bump!
Michael's "mini-me" is clearly dad's No. 1 fan. Hey, Noah, where can we get one of those jerseys?
Michael and Noah enjoy a stunning sunset in Vancouver. Just another priceless moment for the memory bank!
Squishy baby toes kisses are the best. Don't believe us? Just ask Michael Bublé!
"Sittin' on the dock of the bay, watching the ducks eat bread we throw their way." Michael's next big hit?
If you ask Luisana, she'd probably tell you this was one of those days she wishes she could freeze in time.
