 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

25 Cutest Photos of Michael Bublé's Family

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
#1/26:

Happy & harmonious

Iconic/Getty Images
#1/26:

Happy & harmonious

Michael Bublé’s distinctive music may have earned him countless listeners worldwide, but it’s the singer’s sunny personality that has captured the hearts of millions. And Bublé gives credit for his practically palpable happiness to his original fan club: his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 20 months, called Eli for short.

Fans have followed along as the sweet family has grown, enjoying snapshots of a life centered on being present with each other. So, naturally, the world felt heartbroken right alongside the couple when they revealed in November 2016 that little Noah had been diagnosed with cancer and was currently undergoing treatment in the United States.

While the beloved singer has been quiet on social media as he and his wife focus on Noah’s fight (he's doing well!), Michael will be turning 42 on Sept. 9. In celebration of another year of great music and priceless family moments, here’s a look back at some of this oh-so-adorable family’s sweetest times together so far.

Our birthday wish for you, Michael, is nothing short of all the health, happiness and love your family’s hearts can hold.

#3/26:

The family that tours together

Michael Buble/Instagram
#3/26:

The family that tours together

In September 2016, the family of four prepared for a big adventure together: Michael's 2017 tour. 

#4/26:

The best kind of birthday

Michael Buble/Instagram
#4/26:

The best kind of birthday

Michael welcomed another year (how is he 41?!) surrounded by his favorite people. And a storm trooper. 

#5/26:

Happy superheroes

Michael Buble/Instagram
#5/26:

Happy superheroes

The family was all smiles in August of 2016 for Spider-Man, er, Noah's third birthday. 

#6/26:

Password: peanut butter

Michael Buble/Instagram
#6/26:

Password: peanut butter

Raise your hand if you want to hang out with Michael, Noah and the rest of the fam in this super-cool sheet fort. 

#7/26:

Skipping stones

Michael Buble/Instagram
#7/26:

Skipping stones

Skipping stones on the sound with dad? Yep, this memory will stick with little Noah forever. 

#8/26:

Multi-tasking mama

Luisana Lopilato/Instagram
#8/26:

Multi-tasking mama

When Daddy's away, Mama will... feed both boys like the superparent she is, of course. 

#9/26:

Deep thinkers

Michael Buble/Instagram
#9/26:

Deep thinkers

Perhaps the cutest (and funniest) part of this pic is the hashtag #we<3momsboobs. Ha!

#10/26:

Hoppy Easter

Michael Buble/Instagram
#10/26:

Hoppy Easter

By the looks of it, Michael and Luisana are even more egg-cited about Easter than their boys. 

#11/26:

Napping, family style

Michael Buble/Instagram
#11/26:

Napping, family style

Sleeping "4 feet under" might look uncomfortable, but this totally blissed-out dad doesn't seem to mind. 

#12/26:

You are my sunshine

Michael Buble/Instagram
#12/26:

You are my sunshine

"Lots of sunshine with my sunshine," Michael posted of this bubbly pic with his happy boy. Be still, our hearts!  

#13/26:

M-I-C-K-E-Y

Luisana Lopilato/Instagram
#13/26:

M-I-C-K-E-Y

Despite the fact that Noah and Eli missed the "happiest place on Earth" memo, the fam is still having fun. 

#14/26:

M-O-U-S-E

Luisana Lopilato/Instagram
#14/26:

M-O-U-S-E

Sorry, Mickey, but you just can't hold a candle to the cuteness of this mini-mousketeer and his crocheted ears.

#15/26:

Close contact

Michael Buble/Instagram
#15/26:

Close contact

Tiny baby Eli fit perfectly into his dad's nook for what was surely a bonding moment both treasured. 

#16/26:

A bird in the hand

Michael Buble/Instagram
#16/26:

A bird in the hand

There is nothing about his picture we don't like, including the look on both Noah and Michael's faces. 

#17/26:

#TBT

Michael Buble/Instagram
#17/26:

#TBT

What a heart-warming throwback to January of 2016, when Noah's cutie-pie little bro Eli was born. 

#18/26:

That hair, tho

Michael Buble/Instagram
#18/26:

That hair, tho

Every one of these adorable human beings gives us a major case of hair envy. 

#19/26:

Carousel time

Michael Buble/Instagram
#19/26:

Carousel time

Riding the carousel, Luisana and young Noah look like they're living their best life. 

#20/26:

Call off the search

Michael Buble/Instagram
#20/26:

Call off the search

Michael did it, y'all... he found Nemo! And, newsflash, the "catch of the day" is basically the cutest

#21/26:

The princess and the pea

Michael Buble/Instagram
#21/26:

The princess and the pea

Could Michael and Luisana be any cuter testing out mattresses? Check her sweet little Eli baby bump! 

#22/26:

Team spirit

Michael Buble/Instagram
#22/26:

Team spirit

Michael's "mini-me" is clearly dad's No. 1 fan. Hey, Noah, where can we get one of those jerseys?

#23/26:

A bright outlook

Michael Buble/Instagram
#23/26:

A bright outlook

Michael and Noah enjoy a stunning sunset in Vancouver. Just another priceless moment for the memory bank!

#24/26:

Bubbly toes

Michael Buble/Instagram
#24/26:

Bubbly toes

Squishy baby toes kisses are the best. Don't believe us? Just ask Michael Bublé!

#25/26:

The duck days of summer

Michael Buble/Instagram
#25/26:

The duck days of summer

"Sittin' on the dock of the bay, watching the ducks eat bread we throw their way." Michael's next big hit? 

#26/26:

Life's a beach

Luisana Lopilato/Instagram
#26/26:

Life's a beach

If you ask Luisana, she'd probably tell you this was one of those days she wishes she could freeze in time.

Related Slideshows

The Best Celebrity Photos From New York Fashion Week

Where All the 'Fear the Walking Dead' Characters Left Off in Season 3A

14 Times Famous Moms & Daughters Worked Together in Film
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started