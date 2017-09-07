Mother/daughter duos in film & TV

Hollywood has a whole new version of the power couple rising up in full force: mother/daughter duos. And you won't just find their names paired together in tabloid headlines. These powerful ladies are teaming up, making movie magic and adding even more star power to their household names.
While some mother/daughter duos like Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson prefer to keep their work separate, others are all about sharing the spotlight. After all, it's about who you know, right? From Meryl Streep to Demi Moore and Jada Pinkett Smith, most Hollywood moms can't wait to work with their daughters as they grow up. I mean, starring in a movie with your mom definitely sounds like the ultimate in family bonding experiences.
Do you think Meryl Streep is interested in adopting another child? I'm available. (I kid, I kid, I love my mother way too much.)
Did your favorite mother/daughter duo make our list? Check it out.
Kyra Sedgwick and Sosie Bacon worked together in the 2017 Lifetime movie Story of a Girl. Sedgwick made her directorial debut on the project, and Bacon starred as a girl whose life changes forever when a video of her is released online.
The two also stayed close during filming, sharing an apartment together and keeping the conversation open so criticisms didn't hit too harshly.
"It's really hard to know that your mother is looking at you in a critical way," Sedgwick said to Bacon in an interview with Glamour. "You and I have had issues about this in the past. If I ever look at you too long, you're like, 'What are you looking at?' I am your director, so I had to look at you critically. One of the things that's hardest as an actor is you are being critiqued constantly, and having your mother critiquing you can be challenging."
Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep worked together most recently on the 2015 film Ricki and the Flash, and Gummer said she wouldn't have wanted to be in the movie with anyone else. "I don’t know if I could have done it with anyone else," she explained to The Telegraph. "It would have been very hard with a stranger to unleash that degree of emotion without worrying. But I know my mom is a professional and she knows me so well."
Melanie Griffith has made it clear she's so proud of Dakota Johnson for her role in 50 Shades of Grey, but that doesn't mean she's ever going to watch it. Ever. (Much to Johnson's chagrin.)
Instead, the two share their love of acting in a different way. When Johnson was just a young girl, she acted alongside her mother in the film Crazy in Alabama. Apparently, the acting bug stuck. Now, they can be seen attending red carpet events together, like the 2015 Oscars.
Schyuler Fisk appeared in some of her mom's movies, Trading Mom and The Long Walk Home, as a young girl. But she has since focused on her music career. Fisk wrote songs for movies like Dear John, Penelope and Safe Haven.
"I'm not saying I would never do acting again, because I love it, but there really is nothing compared to getting up in front of people and singing your music," she said in an interview on a couch at the Bell House. "I love going into a dive where they have no idea who I am or haven't heard my music and try to win them over."
Leslie Mann enlisted the help of her daughters for her films Knocked Up and This Is 40 with producer hubby Judd Apatow.
"With Maude and Iris, I just feel lucky that I get to be with them all day, but it's also hard because I'm Mom and I'm also working," Mann told The Hollywood Reporter. "So if they're having problems or they hurt themselves or they're fighting with each other, I have to deal with that and put out that fire and I have to work, so it's like double the amount of work."
The entire Smith clan has a close-knit relationship that they share on- and off-screen. Though Willow and Jada have yet to act in a live-action film together, they did both lend their voices to the animated film Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa as the younger and older version of Gloria the hippo.
