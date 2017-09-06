From kid actor to knockout actor

Share Pin

Ever since Evan Rachel Wood came out as bisexual in 2011, she's really opened herself up to the public eye. She's become so much more than an actor — she's also a leader in the LGBTQ community and an outspoken advocate for human rights. Whether she's talking about the wage gap, her journey as a mother or her experience with sexual assault, she's been candid and real about her experiences.

Her wisdom, paired with the fact that she's been in the Hollywood spotlight for decades, makes her seem a lot older than her nearly 30 years. (Her birthday is on Sept. 7.) She's definitely a lady worth girl-crushing over, and with Westworld Season 2 on the horizon, there's bound to be more Wood coming our way soon.

So how did Wood go from a child actor to the mature adult she is today? Click through our slideshow to find out.