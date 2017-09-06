They're sexy & single

After George Clooney tied the knot with Amal back in 2014, it may have seemed like the saga of Hollywood bachelors had ended. But don't you worry. There are still plenty of men on the market for you to swoon over.
From men on your favorite TV shows to the men who grace the silver screen and everywhere in between, these guys are single and ready to mingle. OK... so not all of them are ready to mingle, per se. Some of them seem to just be enjoying the single life. But that doesn't mean their eligibility doesn't give us just a smidgen of hope that a casual run-in one day could turn into something more. Who knows which woman in this world will make these men pull a George Clooney.
Hey, a girl can dream.
Click through our slideshow to see if your favorite Hollywood hottie made the list.
Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine clearly isn't intimidated by strong, independent women.
Since his long-term relationship with Emma Stone ended in 2015, Garfield has been on the market.
His unexpected split with Angelina Jolie this year puts Brad Pitt back in singledom.
Skarsgård and Alexa Chung broke up in summer 2017 after two years of dating.
After infamously dating Rihanna and then Jennifer Lopez, Drake has since kept a more low-key profile.
Bloom most recently dated Katy Perry, but the two called it quits over the summer.
Gyllenhaal has dated famous ladies like Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon, but has never tied the knot.
One for the men! Luke Evans has been open about being a gay leading man in Hollywood.
Boyega may have gotten a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but it cost him a girlfriend in the process.
When Rolling Stone asked why he's a bachelor, Leto said, "I don’t think there’s a definitive decision that I’ve made."
After his infamous fling with Taylor Swift, Hiddleston has kept his dating life out of the spotlight.
Evans and Jenny Slate may have called it quits, but he still raves about her in interviews.
Podark actor Aidan Turner is single, though it might not be for long if internet rumors are true.
Jon Hamm recently split from his girlfriend of 18 years, Jennifer Westfeldt.
Patel was rumored to be dating Tilda Cobham-Hervey, but since it hasn't officially been confirmed, he makes the list.
Pascal, aka The Viper from Game of Thrones, is very much on the market.
Apparently, Ahmed didn't have time for dating as he tried to establish his career. But he got Star Wars, so...?
Lewis Tan was almost Iron Fist, but just because he didn't nab the role doesn't mean he didn't get our attention.
There are rumors that Ventimiglia has a secret girlfriend, but, well, we'll see.
After splitting with fiancée Lady Gaga, Kinney is back on the market. We think.
Apparently, Kitsch is too busy with his career for a girlfriend. But keep in mind, that was from a 2015 interview.
Daniel Sunjata is rumored to have a longtime girlfriend, Rosalba Sierra, though it's never been confirmed.
From Harry Potter to How to Get Away with Murder, age has done Enoch well.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started