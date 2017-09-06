 
23 Hollywood Men Who Are Still Available

Jessica Hickam

by

They're sexy & single

Getty images/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows
They're sexy & single

After George Clooney tied the knot with Amal back in 2014, it may have seemed like the saga of Hollywood bachelors had ended. But don't you worry. There are still plenty of men on the market for you to swoon over.

From men on your favorite TV shows to the men who grace the silver screen and everywhere in between, these guys are single and ready to mingle. OK... so not all of them are ready to mingle, per se. Some of them seem to just be enjoying the single life. But that doesn't mean their eligibility doesn't give us just a smidgen of hope that a casual run-in one day could turn into something more. Who knows which woman in this world will make these men pull a George Clooney.

Hey, a girl can dream.

Click through our slideshow to see if your favorite Hollywood hottie made the list.

Andrew Garfield

Apega/WENN
Andrew Garfield

Since his long-term relationship with Emma Stone ended in 2015, Garfield has been on the market.

Brad Pitt

Sean Thorton/WENN
Brad Pitt

His unexpected split with Angelina Jolie this year puts Brad Pitt back in singledom. 

Alexander Skarsgård

Joe Alvarez
Alexander Skarsgård

Skarsgård and Alexa Chung broke up in summer 2017 after two years of dating.

Drake

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
Drake

After infamously dating Rihanna and then Jennifer Lopez, Drake has since kept a more low-key profile.

Orlando Bloom

Rob Rich/WENN
Orlando Bloom

Bloom most recently dated Katy Perry, but the two called it quits over the summer.

Jake Gyllenhaal

KIKA/WENN
Jake Gyllenhaal

Gyllenhaal has dated famous ladies like Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon, but has never tied the knot.

Luke Evans

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
Luke Evans

One for the men! Luke Evans has been open about being a gay leading man in Hollywood.

John Boyega

WENN
John Boyega

Boyega may have gotten a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but it cost him a girlfriend in the process.

Jared Leto

WENN
Jared Leto

When Rolling Stone asked why he's a bachelor, Leto said, "I don’t think there’s a definitive decision that I’ve made."

Tom Hiddleston

Mario Mitsis/WENN
Tom Hiddleston

After his infamous fling with Taylor Swift, Hiddleston has kept his dating life out of the spotlight.

Chris Evans

Apega/WENN
Chris Evans

Evans and Jenny Slate may have called it quits, but he still raves about her in interviews. 

Aidan Turner

Lexi Jones/WENN
Aidan Turner

Podark actor Aidan Turner is single, though it might not be for long if internet rumors are true. 

Jon Hamm

WENN
Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm recently split from his girlfriend of 18 years, Jennifer Westfeldt.

Dev Patel

Apega/WENN
Dev Patel

Patel was rumored to be dating Tilda Cobham-Hervey, but since it hasn't officially been confirmed, he makes the list.

Pedro Pascal

FayesVision/WEN
Pedro Pascal

Pascal, aka The Viper from Game of Thrones, is very much on the market.

Riz Ahmed

WENN
Riz Ahmed

Apparently, Ahmed didn't have time for dating as he tried to establish his career. But he got Star Wars, so...?

Lewis Tan

Apega/WENN
Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan was almost Iron Fist, but just because he didn't nab the role doesn't mean he didn't get our attention.

Milo Ventimiglia

FayesVision/WENN
Milo Ventimiglia

There are rumors that Ventimiglia has a secret girlfriend, but, well, we'll see.

Taylor Kinney

Patricia Schlein/WENN
Taylor Kinney

After splitting with fiancée Lady Gaga, Kinney is back on the market. We think.

Taylor Kitsch

Judy Eddy/WENN
Taylor Kitsch

Apparently, Kitsch is too busy with his career for a girlfriend. But keep in mind, that was from a 2015 interview.

Daniel Sunjata

FayesVision/WENN
Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata is rumored to have a longtime girlfriend, Rosalba Sierra, though it's never been confirmed. 

Alfred Enoch

WENN
Alfred Enoch

From Harry Potter to How to Get Away with Murder, age has done Enoch well.

