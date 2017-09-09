This is going to be a lot

Starting Sept. 12, The Mindy Project is back for its final season. As much of a bummer as that is, it looks like it's going to be a good one.
Even though fans don't have to wait too much longer for new episodes featuring the Schulman & Associates gang, Mindy Kaling and her fellow co-stars have been teasing viewers by posting a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram.
So, what better way to get into the spirit of the last season ever of The Mindy Project than by analyzing the sneak peek photos provided by the cast? There's a lot going on in them, and they're further proof that the final 10 episodes are going out with a bang.
Speaking of proof, you must also check out the Season 6 trailer. See what we mean? Kaling seems to have outdone herself again with the drama, the comedy and the laughs.
If you recall, Season 5 ended with Mindy marrying Ben.
Despite Ben thinking his new wife was happy with their nuptials, as Mindy stared out the subway train car's window, she definitely didn't look blissful.
As you can see here, the title of Episode 601 is "Is That All There Is?" It sure sounds like the first episode of the new season could be about Mindy's lack of happiness in her new marriage and figuring out what she really wants from this relationship.
Kaling chatted with Entertainment Weekly in March and dished, "The final season is the final time — it’s the best time — to confront what that reality is for her. And really, we’ve put her through the wringer. It’s hard. I’m a romantic at heart. I believe that marriage is, like, a sacred relationship, and I really like it, but I’m also single myself, so I see every side of it. It’s going to be really fun to explore."
Now, here is where Ben and Mindy's divorce is definitely happening. Why else would Episode 603 be called "May Divorce Be With You"?
It's kind of unfortunate that Mindy and Ben won't work out, especially since he was one of the nicest and most supportive guys she ever dated.
However, Mindy needs to do what is best for her, and she can't be fair to Ben in the process. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.
It looks like Glenn Howerton is back as Cliff Gilbert.
He's probably not returning as a love interest (again) for Mindy, but rather as the lawyer who is going to help with her divorce. That makes the most sense, right?
Let's hope that's the case, because the coupling of Cliff and Mindy was so yesterday.
"A Romantical Decouplement," the title for Episode 602, definitely sounds like Mindy has made her decision about Ben.
As EW first reported in August, Mindy and Ben will get divorced. This particular episode might not exactly see their divorce happen, but it could be the beginning of the end for the couple.
Remember Peter's wife, Lauren (played by Tracey Wigfield)?
Well, it looks like she's back — and playing "Bobra Ross," at least according to Wigfield's Instagram caption. Or, you know, Wigfield was just having some fun and dressing up on set.
For whatever reason, she is wearing a curly wig and possibly emulating Bob Ross. Let's hope it really is for the show.
Uh oh. Mindy's little man is getting a love interest?
As suggested by the episode title for 604, "Leo's Girlfriend," Leo just might find love in Season 6. Now, it probably won't be anything serious, but it's going to be beyond adorable to see Leo getting all romantic, you know, for a toddler.
Oh, and let's not forget Mindy's reaction regarding her son's first girlfriend. She will either love it or hate it. Whatever the case, it should be entertaining.
The Lahiris are back!
It's unclear why they are all reuniting, but if you take another look at the Season 6 trailer, there's a possibility that Mindy's brother, Rishi, is proposing to his girlfriend.
Why else would he be so mad at Mindy for eating that piece of dessert? An engagement ring is totally hidden in it, right?
If not, Rishi just really wanted it for himself — and who can blame him?
Seeing as Ben and Mindy are going their separate ways, there's a good chance Peter will show up as someone for Mindy to lean on.
He always seems to show up when Mindy needs it the most. Or he may return to New York City at the most inopportune time, because that just seems to be what Peter does.
Here's hoping this turns out to be the crazy girls' night out fans have deserved for some time now.
Between Anna, Beverly, Mindy and Tamra, these ladies will either whoop it up, end up in a huge fight or find themselves in some type of drama.
Let's face it: probably the drama.
Uh oh, Morgan is injured. Actually, Ike Barinholtz got hurt in real life and Kaling decided to write it into the show.
As Barinholtz revealed at the July TCA panel, after he broke his neck during a stunt for The Pact, he called Kaling: "She said instantly, 'We’re going to write you in the show, we’re going to make sure you’re safe.' I started crying, and then there was a beat where she said, 'Do you think it would be OK if Morgan broke his neck while falling out of his bunk bed?' And we both immediately started laughing."
That doesn't seem to be how Morgan ends up breaking his neck. In the trailer, it looks like the nurse falls off the outside staircase at the office — and it does not look pretty.
Whoa. Anders Holm will once again reprise his role as Pastor Casey?
As with Cliff, here's hoping he isn't romancing Mindy but only helping her at a time in her life when she needs it most.
This just might end up being the best Mindy Project episode ever.
Each character dressed up as a Meryl Streep character for, as Kaling captioned the photo, "Anna & Jeremy's Meryl Streep Costume Party."
Yes, Mindy is Julia Child, but can you guess the other iconic characters?
There is no last season without Duncan and Brendan Deslaurier.
As always, they will probably hate on Mindy in some way, shape or form. They also just might cause some ruckus in Mindy's business, because when don't they?
Reese Witherspoon is making a guest appearance! Can you believe it? Her cameo is going to make for one amazing episode.
Now, who Witherspoon is playing remains unknown, but seeing as she filmed a scene in a cave with Kaling, maybe she shows up in the form of a dream or hallucination?
Either way, "Wreath Witherspoon" better be mentioned at least once.
The return of Tamra's cousin, Sheena (Laverne Cox), can only mean great things.
Why she is coming back to The Mindy Project remains unknown, but the last time she showed up, she helped Mindy with her confidence. Maybe this time around, she will help with Jeremy and Anna's blooming relationship?
Whatever Sheena does, she'll certainly be a scene-stealer.
Well, it looks like Karen is back. Does this mean she and Colette will end up together?
If you recall, after Colette and Karen got engaged, Colette quickly got cold feet and ran away from their engagement party. Colette even asked Morgan to break up with Karen for her, to which he agreed.
Based on this photo, maybe it means the two have reconciled and will get married after all.
Jody's never had much luck in love, but Ana Ortiz's character may change all of that.
She is set to play Dr. Mary Hernandez, a doctor working for an opposing women's clinic. Mary is so good at her job that Jody's patients begin leaving him for her.
Of course, he tries to get revenge, but not all goes exactly as planned when Jody develops feelings for Mary. Could she be the one?
As teased by Beth Grant on Instagram, "Something exciting is happening." Edward Weeks also captioned his photo, "So You Consider Yourself a Dancer?"
Please let this be some version of So You Think You Can Dance. These three competing in a dance competition is exactly what the comedy needs.
Either way, this is going to be beyond epic.
Hmm... Mindy is sitting on a plane with a handsome stranger. Does this mean she is finding love once again?
Who knows. But do you know who she always managed to have chemistry with on an airplane? Danny Castellano, that's who.
Well, Chris Messina is reprising his role for "multiple episodes," which means maybe he and Mindy will reconnect while in the air. They always managed to find common ground when traveling together.
That said, before they potentially get back together, let's hope Danny is no longer the sexist jerk he turned into and has reverted back into the character fans originally fell in love with.
Well, it looks like Danny is finally returning in Episode 609, appropriately titled "Danny in Real Life."
Based on that title, it appears that viewers will get a glimpse into what Danny's life is like now. It's about time fans see what he's been up to since they last saw him.
Thanks to the comedy's co-executive producer David Stassen, here is the first look of Mindy and Danny together again.
He hilariously captioned the photo, "Annoying each other again." That sounds about right.
Of course, it seems that Mindy and Danny are arguing (possibly at Leo's school), because when don't they? They just can't ever seem to get on the same page — or go without a little conflict in their relationship.
Side note: how good does Danny look with a beard?
