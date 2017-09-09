This is going to be a lot

Share Pin

Starting Sept. 12, The Mindy Project is back for its final season. As much of a bummer as that is, it looks like it's going to be a good one.

Even though fans don't have to wait too much longer for new episodes featuring the Schulman & Associates gang, Mindy Kaling and her fellow co-stars have been teasing viewers by posting a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram.

So, what better way to get into the spirit of the last season ever of The Mindy Project than by analyzing the sneak peek photos provided by the cast? There's a lot going on in them, and they're further proof that the final 10 episodes are going out with a bang.

Speaking of proof, you must also check out the Season 6 trailer. See what we mean? Kaling seems to have outdone herself again with the drama, the comedy and the laughs.