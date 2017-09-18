When you need a scary read...

Share Pin

Living legend Stephen King has published over 60 books during his 50-year career — and most of them are scary as hell. But while you’ve heard of many of the ultimate horror author’s tales (most have been made into movies and television shows) and probably read a big pile as well, there are a good number that have flown under the radar over the years. Sure, we all know stories like It, Carrie, Pet Sematary and Misery, but there are literally dozens more — and some of them are totally awesome.



After you enjoy It at the movie theater this month or rent The Dark Tower, here are some slightly-less-than-classic King tales that are just as good to read with all the lights on.