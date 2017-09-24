 
18 Iconic Images of Madonna Through the Years

Madonna's led a colorful life

Madonna's led a colorful life

It's hard to believe that at 59 years old, Madonna has done so many amazing things. Successfully reinventing herself, raising a huge family and giving us some of the most memorable pop songs ever — Madonna's led a colorful life.

Dancey, girl-positive and erotically powerful are all ways we'd describe the music of the Queen of Pop. It seems that Madonna was always destined to be a star, even before she broke out into superstardom in the mid-'80s. Always reinventing her image, constantly improving upon her vocal talent, pushing boundaries in her live shows all over the world — there's truly never been anyone like Madonna. There are talented people who’ve tried: Lady Gaga seems to have stolen her flair for the flamboyant, but she'll never match the beauty, sex appeal and ballsiness that Madonna has. But the businesswoman inside her knows there’s no such thing as bad publicity, even when you're churning out eyebrow-raising music video like the video for "Like a Prayer" or making out with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears at the MTV VMAs. 

So, turn up your boom boxes as loud as they go, pop on Madonna's hit "Vogue" and click through our slideshow of her most iconic looks.

Dancing queen teen

Dancing queen teen

Here she is as a teenager in dance class. So lovely.

That body hair

That body hair

Madge posed for this shoot in 1978, and the photos were later sold to Playboy.

O-rings 'n things

O-rings 'n things

Those black rubber "bracelets" are called O-rings and are used in mechanical gaskets.

Gentlemen prefer blondes

Gentlemen prefer blondes

Her song "Material Girl" and Marilyn Monroe-esque styling made Madonna a household name.

Boy toy

Boy toy

There's not a gal in the world who doesn't love "Like a Virgin." And the video killed.

Desperately seeking an acting career

Desperately seeking an acting career

The material girl held her own in Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985.

Who's that caterpillar?

Who's that caterpillar?

Not sture about the fuzzy eyebrows in this look, but, hey, it was 1987.

Trousers and tails

Trousers and tails

This look was inspired by Golden Age of Hollywood actress Marlene Dietrich.

Out of her own league

Out of her own league

Madonna was simply adorable as Mae Mordabito in A League of Their Own.

Don't cry for me, Argentina

Don't cry for me, Argentina

The vocal training she went through to play Evita forever improved her singing.

Attack of the cones

Attack of the cones

Madonna wore this cone bra, created by Jean Paul Gaultier, on her Blond Ambition tour.

Muscle mania

Muscle mania

Lady M got some mad muscles. We only wonder whose music she used in her workouts...

The kiss

The kiss

Brittney Spears opened her mouth and Madonna went for it. It was awesome!

Dress you up

Dress you up

Or down. Or barely at all. This outfit's pretty outrageous, and we love it.

Movie director

Movie director

Madonna got behind the camera to direct W.E., about King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

Mom

Mom

Madonna is mom to six kids: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Esther and Stella.

