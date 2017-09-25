KindredSpirit

From the world's worst boss in The Office to the world's best taxidermist in Dinner for Schmucks (and everything in between), Steve Carell slays fans with his hilarious brand of comedy. It's no wonder that there's quite literally a Steve Carell GIF for just about any moment you can imagine.
Think about it: Carell caught his first "big break" as Tin Man on The Dana Carvey Show way back in 1996. That's decades of side-splitting TV and movie roles under his belt. Because he is so impossibly funny, the internet has been kind to him, churning out memes and GIFs at breakneck speed.
So here we are, with a healthy supply of Carell GIFs to summarize every single moment we have in a far more entertaining way than we could muster otherwise. Having a bad day at work? There's a Steve Carell GIF for that. Can't wait to blow your paycheck at Target? There's a Steve Carell GIF for that, too.
It's official: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have filed for divorce, and love is canceled.
You're suffering through the dreaded midday slump when a co-worker suggests a Starbucks run.
Time to do a little spring cleaning! You crank up the jams for inspiration, and your Pandora station is on point.
You just admitted you watch every single Real Housewives series, and someone is trying to throw you shade.
Try as you might, you're cursed with zero game when it comes to #NetflixAndChilling.
Everyone knows you're too old to be borrowing money from your parents, and yet....
Despite promising you that you wouldn't have to sing, your friends put your name in as next up for karaoke.
Here's what you really want to say when you get pulled over and the cop asks if you understand why.
You're only five minutes into This Is Us, and you're already trying to pretend like you aren't crying.
This is an exact representation of how we all feel leaving Target (despite having gone in for "just one thing").
You just picked a fight with your S.O. about something so ridiculous, but now you're too invested to back down.
Once again, you've ruined another selfie because, despite your age, bunny ears are still funny as hell.
