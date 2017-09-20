President 2020?

President Ronald Reagan. Mayor Jerry Springer. Senator Al Franken. Mayor Clint Eastwood. Governor Jesse Ventura. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. And, of course, reality star turned President Donald Trump.
All stars who have heard the siren calls of both Hollywood and formal political office. Hey, famous is famous, right? Now, a whole new slew of stars want to throw their hats in the ring for everything from local to national seats, including the Oval Office. Picture it: President The Rock's new slogan, "Can you smell what America is cooking?" Could he pull off the many duties of POTUS? Maybe, and maybe the rest of these stars could, too.
Check out these celebrities who may be running for office sooner than you think. Better go register to vote!
Caitlyn Jenner's support in the LGBTQ community hit a new low when she announced she's seriously considering a Senate bid — as a Republican. "I hope to change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality," she said without a hint of irony in a radio interview with New York's AM 970. Jenner plans to make a decision within six months.
Michigan native Kid Rock recently announced a U.S. Senate bid to challenge the incumbent, Democrat Debbie Stabenow. "Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind," he wrote on his website. "I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I'll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS."
Remember when 'Ye said he was running for president? Back at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, West concluded a rambling 13-minute monologue with a major announcement: "And yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."
Spurred on by comments Dwayne Johnson made in the May 2017 issue of GQ about what kind of president he would be, a committee called Run the Rock 2020 filed with the Federal Election Commission recently. Is The Rock even involved? Who knows. He's not talking — yet.
Ron Perlman announced his tongue-in-cheek political aspiration the week after last fall's election, stating on Facebook, "I am hereby using my immense Facebook presence to announce my candidacy for President of United States, 2020." He later posted a campaign poster that read, "Vote for Perl or Go to Hell," which he amended by saying, "Should read 'And.' 'And' go to Hell!" Sure, guy.
Katy Perry dropped a major hint about a possible career change when she posted a photo of herself between George Bush and Bill Clinton, captioned, "42, 43, 46?!"
Will Smith is mad as hell and he's not gonna take it anymore. "If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they've been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they're going to force me into the political arena," Smith said during an appearance on CBS This Morning in October 2016. "I mean, I gotta be the president... What else would I run for?" He later told Entertainment Weekly he was "kind of joking," but who knows?
Dallas Mavericks owner and vehement Trump critic Mark Cuban told Meet the Press he is considering running for office since apparently anyone can win now. "Well, it's certainly more of a consideration than it was," he said. "You don't have to be the perfect Stepford candidate like you would've been in the past."
Amazing Race contestant Justin Kanew is running for a Congressional seat as a Democrat in Tennessee's 7th District. "I want to listen to people's concerns," Kanew told People. "I want to engage with them. Face the music if things go wrong, and really try to help. If after the campaign, people don't agree with me, they don't have to vote for me. But I hope they'll listen to me, and I'll listen to them."
Sex and the City alum Cynthia Nixon hasn't been shy about her interest in running for public office. Nixon addressed rumors that she'd like to run for New York Governor on TODAY back in August 2017. "I think there are a lot of people who would like me to run. I think for a variety of reasons but the one number is education," she said, going on to detail why, as a mother and NY resident, she feels education should be at the top of the list.
Woodley is one of the most politically-active celebs we have right now, so it's not too much of a surprise she's pondered a political move. After campaigning for Bernie Sanders in 2016 and protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline (for which she was arrested), Woodley opened up to the New York Times in August 2017 about whether or not she'd run for office: "There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years.' And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out."
Of course one of our most favorite celebs and lifestyle gurus, Oprah Winfrey, would consider running for office. Oddly enough, it's President Trump — a former TV star, himself — that sealed the deal in Winfrey's mind that she could actually do it. She told Bloomberg recently, "'I thought, oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough. Now I’m thinking, 'Oh. Oh.'"
