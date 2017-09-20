President 2020?

Share Pin

President Ronald Reagan. Mayor Jerry Springer. Senator Al Franken. Mayor Clint Eastwood. Governor Jesse Ventura. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. And, of course, reality star turned President Donald Trump.

All stars who have heard the siren calls of both Hollywood and formal political office. Hey, famous is famous, right? Now, a whole new slew of stars want to throw their hats in the ring for everything from local to national seats, including the Oval Office. Picture it: President The Rock's new slogan, "Can you smell what America is cooking?" Could he pull off the many duties of POTUS? Maybe, and maybe the rest of these stars could, too.

Check out these celebrities who may be running for office sooner than you think. Better go register to vote!