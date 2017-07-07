 
15 Pictures of Jessica Simpson's Seriously Beautiful Family

Madeleine Somerville

Madeleine Somerville is a writer, blogger, and the author of All You Need Is Less: The Eco-Friendly Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity.

#1/15:

Look at this genuinely wonderful family

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
These pictures of Jessica Simpson's adorable, fair-haired family are giving us some serious blonde ambition.

#3/15:

Long hair, don't care

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
We are totally here for Ace's long hair. He's got the beach bum look on lockdown and we love it.

#4/15:

Stylin'

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Maxwell has definitely inherited Jessica's fashion style. 

#5/15:

Preschool piano man

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Perhaps Ace will end up following in his musical mama's footsteps!

#6/15:

Impossibly cool

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Both of Simpson's kids embody an effortless, undone cool. Here, her son Ace watches a baseball game.

#7/15:

Beach blondes

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
For daughter Maxwell's birthday, the family held a mermaid bash and fit right in with the beachy aesthetic.

#8/15:

Dapper dude

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Look at little Ace! The curls! The bow tie! I die.

#9/15:

School cuties

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
OMG. Their school pictures. The cute. Stahhhhhp.

#10/15:

Picture perfect

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
This is basically the cutest family ever. I mean, Eric is holding Maxwell up with one arm. Are you seeing this? Uh-mazing.

#11/15:

The graduate

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Maxwell at her preschool graduation is basically the cutest thing ever. Who knew they made graduation caps that small?

#12/15:

Doting dad

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Check out Eric Johnson looking super cool as he cuddles with the kids after bath time.

#13/15:

Sun-kissed siblings

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica's kids seem super close. Look at them standing there holding hands!

#14/15:

Two budding artists

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Simpson's two kids have ample room for their artistic expression!

#15/15:

Mini-Jessica

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Maxwell Drew is a total mini-me of her famous mom.

