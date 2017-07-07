Look at this genuinely wonderful family

These pictures of Jessica Simpson's adorable, fair-haired family are giving us some serious blonde ambition.
Husband and dutiful dad, Eric Johnson, tosses his young son Ace in the air during a pool time play sesh.
We are totally here for Ace's long hair. He's got the beach bum look on lockdown and we love it.
Maxwell has definitely inherited Jessica's fashion style.
Perhaps Ace will end up following in his musical mama's footsteps!
Both of Simpson's kids embody an effortless, undone cool. Here, her son Ace watches a baseball game.
For daughter Maxwell's birthday, the family held a mermaid bash and fit right in with the beachy aesthetic.
Look at little Ace! The curls! The bow tie! I die.
OMG. Their school pictures. The cute. Stahhhhhp.
This is basically the cutest family ever. I mean, Eric is holding Maxwell up with one arm. Are you seeing this? Uh-mazing.
Maxwell at her preschool graduation is basically the cutest thing ever. Who knew they made graduation caps that small?
Check out Eric Johnson looking super cool as he cuddles with the kids after bath time.
Jessica's kids seem super close. Look at them standing there holding hands!
Simpson's two kids have ample room for their artistic expression!
Maxwell Drew is a total mini-me of her famous mom.
